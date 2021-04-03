Carl Frampton knocked out by Jamel Herring in what could be final fight

Carl Frampton was sensationally and brutally stopped by Jamel Herring in what could prove to be the final fight of his career.
The American used his height and reach advantage to keep Frampton at distance, before unleashing a brutal uppercut in the sixth round which sent Frampton to the floor for a second time.
In typical fashion, the Belfast fighter got back to his feet to beat the count, but it was clear he was in serious trouble and his corner wasted little time in throwing in the towel.
"I said before that I would retire if I lost this fight, and that's exactly what I'm going to do," said Frampton.
"I just want to dedicate my life to my family now. Boxing's been good to me. I just want to go home to my beautiful wife and kids, and dedicate my life to them."
Herring, who retained his WBO super-featherweight title, said: "No matter what, he's always been one of my favourite fighters. I'm just honoured to share the ring with him."
It was clear early on that Frampton would have to find a solution to a rare problem in the division, his opponent enjoying a substantial physical advantage and content to box at length.
In closing the distance, Frampton walked into some punishing shots and while opening up the eye of the champion, every gain he made came at a price.
That was laid bare in the sixth, as Herring caught Frampton with a left uppercut which effectively ended the contest. With 90 seconds and change remaining, Frampton returned to his feet but was unsteadied again by an overhand left and, sensibly, the towel arrived before another punishing blow.
It was the first time Frampton had been stopped in a 31-fight professional career which was cruelly ended a long way from home, by an opponent at the top of his game.
On the fight itself, Frampton said: “I just got beat by the better man. I really struggled to get inside him.
“He is sharp-shooting, from a distance, and had a perfect game plan. Zero excuses.”