Carl Frampton knocked out by Jamel Herring in what could be final fight

The American used his height and reach advantage to keep Frampton at distance, before unleashing a brutal uppercut in the sixth round which sent Frampton to the floor for a second time.

In typical fashion, the Belfast fighter got back to his feet to beat the count, but it was clear he was in serious trouble and his corner wasted little time in throwing in the towel.

"I said before that I would retire if I lost this fight, and that's exactly what I'm going to do," said Frampton.

"I just want to dedicate my life to my family now. Boxing's been good to me. I just want to go home to my beautiful wife and kids, and dedicate my life to them."