Boxing betting tips: Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton odds, tips, TV time and big-fight verdict

2pts Carl Frampton by decision 13/8 (Betfred, bet365)
It's been a long time coming, but CARL FRAMPTON finally gets his chance to put his name in the history books when he takes on Jamel Herring in Dubai.
'The Jackal' challenges the WBO super featherweight king in a bid to become the first three-weight world champion from the island of Ireland, and both men will be thankful it is finally here after setbacks aplenty. Covid-19 and injuries have caused several planned dates to be abandoned but it should be worth the wait and the popular Frampton will have plenty of support back home as it goes out live on Channel 5.
There is an awful lot to like about this contest, not least that it looks very evenly matched and that is backed up by the bookies struggling to split them (10/11 the pair, in places). Both in their mid-thirties, retirement will most likely be on the cards for the loser and that usually makes for good viewing. Furthermore, they are likeable characters with very interesting back stories to tell and they represent a fascinating style match-up, with Herring towering over his opponent by five inches at 5'10".
A former US Marine who served two tours of Iraq, Herring captained his country at the 2012 Olympics before turning professional and winning his first 15 paid outings. However, two losses in the space of 13 months sparked a move south in weight and he has taken his career to new levels in an unbeaten run at 130lbs.
The 35-year-old American caused an upset when outpointing Masayuki Ito for this belt in May 2019 before taking the '0' of Lamont Roach six months later, although he gained his latest victory in unsatisfactory circumstances when Jonathan Oquendo was disqualified for repeated use of the head in September.
Herring has been able to make great use of his considerable height and reach advantages at the new weight, pumping out his long jab and using his nifty footwork to keep out of range, and, just to add to his awkwardness, he is also a southpaw.
However, Frampton is the highest calibre of opponent he has faced and the Belfast man brings an abundance of class to the table.
A legend in his native land already, he captured the IBF super bantamweight title when beating Kiki Martinez for the second time in 2014 and successfully defended it three times, including in a huge domestic fight with Scott Quigg, before stepping up to featherweight to claim the WBA strap from the previously unbeaten Leo Santa Cruz on a fabulous night in New York.
He suffered his first defeat in the rematch, but only by a razor-thin margin on the cards and future Hall-of-Famer Nonito Donaire was among his victims in three comeback wins before another decision loss, this time to Josh Warrington in a 2018 classic. Hand injuries and two wins have followed, most recently in August last year, but he arrives fresh and highly motivated for what he sees as his date with destiny.
How Frampton deals with the seven-inch reach deficit is likely to be the key to the fight. With a high ring IQ and as an excellent judge of distance, the Irishman has the tools negate the long jab in front of him and boasts a smart jab of his own, which he times very well and throwing it from well below his taller foe can be an advantage. He will also be buoyed by the fact he stands at the same height (5'5") as Denis Shafikov, who stopped Herring in the 10th and final round of their 2016 clash, albeit it at a higher weight.
Team Frampton have flipped the argument of Herring's size advantage to suggest he really struggles to get his large frame down to the super featherweight limit now at the veteran stage of his career, and if that is true then arriving in Dubai only seven days prior to the fight won't have helped his cause. This is also his first bout outside of America as a professional and that could bring its own issues, whereas Frampton is pretty well travelled and has been out in the Middle East for several weeks.
It's easy to see why both men will fancy their chances, with Herring's two defeats coming against lightweight southpaws and Frampton is neither of those. Likewise, the latter's two reverses came against all-action, pressure fighters and Herring certainly isn't that.
Frampton has always looked very comfortable when the pace slows down and he is able to pick his punches, something he does very well, and he has all the shots in the book at his disposal. He should get the pace to suit here, and while you have to go back Steve Molitor in 2012 since he faced a left-hander, he has never had any problems with them. That said, a southpaw with Herring's dimensions is something new to him and poses a tricky puzzle for any 130lb fighter to solve.
They are both happy playing the counter puncher and few risks are likely to be taken, especially early doors, so this has the look of a real chess match and it is hard to see anything but plenty of rounds as a result. That hasn't escaped the attention of the layers, with 4/11 the best you will find about it going the distance, which the leads us to look at the points victories for either man and, like the outright odds, there is nothing between them. Shopping around can get you 13/8 about a FRAMPTON DECISION, with Herring slightly bigger at 7/4 in a place, and as tricky a fight as it is to call, I believe the versatility of the former can see him get the nod on the cards.
As we saw last week with Alexander Povetkin, the effects of recovering from Covid-19 can show themselves in the ring and Herring has similar questions to answer in a way, as he admitted to not feeling 100% prior to the Oquendo bout last time and seemed keen for a way out when questioned by the doctor about the severity of a cut over his eye.
Along with potential weight issues for the champion, I expect Herring to slow down after halfway and Frampton can really turn up the heat to pile up the rounds on the cards late on. The judges can hand Frampton a famous victory, one that would cap off a brilliant career and give him one foot in the Hall of Fame.
Posted at 1045 BST on 02/04/21
