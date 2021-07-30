Boxing betting tips: Can Xu v Leigh Wood and undercard live on DAZN

Chris Oliver previews the first of three Fight Camp cards as British boxing begins a new era live on DAZN.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday July 31 3pts Can Xu to win by decision at 5/4 (Betfred) 1pt Chris Billam-Smith to win by decision at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Avni Yildirim to win by stoppage at 11/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Can Xu v Leigh Wood When: Saturday July 31 (UK), approx. 2200 BST Where: Matchroom Fight Camp Watch: DAZN

A new era for British boxing begins this weekend as Eddie Hearn and Matchroom stage their first UK show on DAZN. The promotional outfit ended their long and highly-successful partnership with Sky Sports earlier in the summer and this marks start of their new deal for UK content with the streaming platform. A new dawn it may be, but it has a very familiar feel to it as we are back in Hearn's back garden for another series of Fight Camp following the success of last year's series of shows in the grounds of Matchroom HQ. The four-show series behind closed doors was a big hit and ended in dramatic fashion with Alexander Povetkin switching Dillian Whyte's lights off with one of the best shots of 2020. The 2021 version runs for just three weeks but they all feature some intriguing match-ups and there is the added bonus of crowds being allowed in this time.

Xu Can vs. Leigh Wood (Fight Camp 1) Full Press Conference Broadcast

The fans may be back but the reminder that we are still very much in Covid times came on Thursday afternoon when Conor Benn tested positive and was forced to withdraw from his bout with Adrian Granados. That was due to top the bill but, thankfully, it's a deep card and we still have a world title contest to the headline the night, as Leigh Wood gets a surprise shot at CAN XU's WBA 'regular' featherweight belt. This isn't the opponent the Chinese champion expected on his UK debut, having previously been lined up for a unification bout with Josh Warrington, but Wood has presumably been brought to give fans on these shores a taster of Xu in the hope that Warrington wins back his belt against Mauricio Lara in September before they finally get it on. After 10 years as a professional, this is Wood's (24-2) reward for bouncing back from a narrow points defeat to 'Jazza' Dickens with an impressive ninth-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Reece Mould in February. However, it is a notable step up in class and has come at relatively short notice, so odds of 11/4 about the Nottingham man look fair enough. Xu lost two of his first five but is now on a 15-fight winning streak over seven years and arrives on the back of a one-sided points win over Manny Robles III, who was unbeaten in 18 prior to that defeat. That November 2019 outing in the US, along with when he won the belt earlier in that year, shows he has no problem with travelling and also highlighted his phenomenal output. The champion threw over 1500 punches against Robles and is fancied to out-work Wood here to defend his belt for the third time. The 2/7 favourite is 5'9" but rarely looks to use his length as he constantly ploughs forward throwing hooks and uppercuts aplenty. Understandably, given these tactics, he can be caught and Wood carries a fair dig on him so is by no means out of it, but he could find it hard to keep up with the pace set by the visitor. With only three stoppages from 18 wins, Xu is likely going to need the judges again and another DECISION VICTORY for the champion rates a solid bet at 5/4. CLICK HERE to back Xu to win by decision with Sky Bet Billam-Smith to earn decision There has been some real needle between CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH and Tommy McCarthy and their cruiserweight clash is the one many are looking forward to most, myself included. The back and forth between the pair has added further spice to an already tasty contest and, with Billam-Smith's Commonwealth belt and McCarthy's European strap on the line along with the vacant British title, it has all the right ingredients. Both are 30 years old and arrive with plenty of momentum, with the winner likely to be pushing for a world title shot in the near future. Billam-Smith comes into it as the 1/3 favourite with only one reverse in 13 outings, and he lost nothing in defeat to Richard Riakporhe two years ago as he dropped a razor-thin split decision to the unbeaten Londoner. Three wins have followed, including despatching of Nathan Thorley in a couple of rounds at this venue last summer, and a good workout against Vasil Ducar (UD 10) in March was good preparation for his biggest fight to date.