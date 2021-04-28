Eubank hoping legend Roy Jones Jr can lead him to ‘GGG’ jackpot

Saturday night’s showdown with Marcus Morrison in Manchester will be the 31-year-old middleweight contender’s first bout since linking up with Jones Jr.

Eubank Jr (29-2) vs Morrison (23-3) features on a star-studded Matchroom card which is topped by Dereck Chisora vs Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas.

The presence of Jones in the ‘bubble’ this week and at ringside on Saturday just adds further lustre to a spectacular show which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN. And Eubank Jr says working with him has been “a dream come true”.

He explained: “COVID messed up a lot of plans for my career in 2020. I went away and I used that time to the best I could and that was training with Roy Jones Jr.

Perfecting the craft

“Learning from him, as much as I could, perfecting the craft. Learning the teachings of Roy and trying to implement them as much as I could through sparring and training. I feel like I’m a better fighter for it.

“I’ve looked up to Roy since I was a kid. He was one of my favourite fighters. To actually be able to spend the amount of time that I have with him and pick his brains and hear everything he has to say on the sport and how I should approach it has been a dream come true."

A world title at middleweight is a big goal for Eubank Jr, but he is also keen to finally get in the ring with Golovkin. He came close in 2016 before Kell Brook eventually got the gig.

Now 39 years old, ‘GGG’ has only failed to win twice in his storied career - both in controversial decisions against P4P king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Their first bout ended in a draw with Alvarez taking a hotly disputed victory in the rematch.

Getting ‘GGG” at the right time?

Eubank Jr feels that if he can secure a meeting with the Kazakhstan superstar, he would be doing so at the right time.

“I’ve wanted to fight Golovkin for years. I believe this is the year that I’m going to get him. I’m coming for all of the belts. That’s what I’m in the sport to do. It’s not that I have to look good in this fight to get to that stage. You’ve got to look good in every fight, and I do look good in every fight.

"I really and truly believe I would stop him. My engine and his fight style? He doesn't back down and goes to war regardless. An immovable force against an unstoppable object.

“When two warriors collide who put it all on the line, it would be an amazing fight. I don't believe he could outpunch or outperform me.

“Win or lose I put it all on the line. That’s why I have a lot of fans. I don’t coast, I don’t quit, and I don’t give up. I don’t slack, I’m on it 100% of the time.

“This is my life, and once I get past Marcus Morrison the world champions are in some serious trouble."