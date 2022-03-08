Spence and Ugas will lock horns in Arlington, Texas on Saturday April 16 in a welterweight unification showdown, sprinkling yet more spice on what is shaping up to be a stellar schedule.

There is literally no let-up on a running order which also includes:

April 2: Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans

April 9: Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryoto Murata

April 9: Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

April 9: Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han

April 23: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

April 30: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

April 30: Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson

Spence vs Ugas lands slap bang in the middle of that all-you-can-eat buffet of gourmet boxing delights. And Errol (27-0) believes he’s very much the dish of the day.

Speaking of dishes, Spence has a seafood analogy when comparing himself to the rest of boxing’s welterweight division - particularly P4P rival Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.

He said: “At the end of the day, I want to be the undisputed welterweight champion of the world. This is another step toward that goal. I’ve been the shot caller. I’m the big fish at 147.”

Spence on eye injury

Spence puts his WBC and IBF belts on the line here in his first fight since December 2020. That layoff of course is because of a detached retina which scuppered his planned rumble with all-time great Manny Pacquiao last August.

Errol provided an update on his health, saying: “My eye has been good. Sparring has been great and I’ve been looking good. I’ve taken some hits and my eye feels great. I haven’t been in the ring in a year and a half, but I’ve been focused and in the gym training every day.

“I feel very sharp right now. My last couple of fights I was really only able to train for about two months. But I’ve been in the gym for the last six months getting ready for this.”

Ironically the man who profited most from Spence pulling out of that Pacquiao showdown was Ugas. Yordenis was a late stand-in for Errol when he defeated the Filipino icon to retain his WBA title.

“I also have to thank Ugas for agreeing to take this fight with me,” admitted Spence.

“He’s a tough competitor who comes to fight. I thought he beat Shawn Porter in 2019 and then he beat Pacquiao with an arm injury. He’s a great warrior, but I believe that it’s my time to show the world that I’m here to win another belt.”

Errol regains KO potential

As well as being back to full fitness, Spence believes he has once again unlocked something else - KO potential. He has not stopped anybody since 2018 but believes he now has power again, thanks to an addition to his team.

“I’ve been feeling strong. My nutritionist that I added for this camp has been the missing ingredient. I was struggling to make weight and I think that’s the reason that I haven’t gotten a stoppage in my last few fights. This is the first camp in a while that I haven’t put the sauna suit on. It’s been a breath of fresh air. I’m really having fun in this training camp.

“It feels good to be back. It’s a blessing to be in this position. Most people take life for granted until they’re given a second chance, and I’ve been given a second chance in life and a third chance in boxing.”

Ugas steps up…again

While the win over Pacquiao was a career-best one for Ugas, the showdown with Spence is another step up for the Cuban star (27-4).

“I’m so excited for this fight. I have nothing but respect for Errol Spence Jr., for his team and his trainer. What you are going to see on April 16 is two of the three best welterweights in the world face-to-face and ready to give a great show for the fans.

“This is not just going to be a fight between two of the best welterweights in the world, but a fight between two of the best trainers in the world too. They are going to go head-to-head and show their prowess as well.

“I’ve fought since I was six years old. I have overcome any and all challenges. I was ready for Pacquiao and I’m going to be ready for Spence. Like I said before, I’m so excited for this fight to be able to show people what I’m worth. I can promise you that I’m going to be ready on April 16 to show what I’m worth.

“I’m a warrior. I’m someone who is committed to his family, to his community, to his team. I’m going to give the fans more than 100 percent of what I can give and I can promise you it’s going to be something you don’t want to miss.

“I not only accepted this fight, I pushed for this fight. Because I want to fight the best. Here we are, two of the best welterweights in the world. I want the biggest challenges. I’m here and I’m ready to prove that everything I’ve done so far wasn’t a fluke at all.

“You know how long I’ve been calling for this fight and how long I’ve wanted this fight? Four years. I have wanted this for so long. Spence is one of the best in the world and I’m so glad that I get to face him like I’ve wanted to for the past four years.”