Eddie Hearn vs Frank Warren: Fights and fighters confirmed for epic 5 on 5 showdown

An epic boxing rivalry deserves an epic boxing card, and that’s exactly what we have for that much-hyped Eddie Hearn vs Frank Warren showdown in Saudi Arabia on June 1.
The two British promotional behemoths will lock horns in a sensational 5 on 5 card pitting fighters from their stellar ‘stables’.
We put the word ‘stables’ in inverted commas there because we do have a ‘supersub’ coming into play - for one night only a certain Deontay Wilder (43-3-1) will join Hearn and Matchroom for a massive showdown with Chinese giant Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1). Both men have much to prove, coming off recent losses to Joseph Parker.
The heavyweight theme continues with unbeaten Croat Filip Hrgovic (17-0) meeting British star Daniel Dubois (20-2) in another intriguing matchup. This one is likely to have the IBF heavyweight title at stake too - if as expected it becomes vacant after that Fury vs Usyk blockbuster on May 18.
Middleweight provides a sensational showdown too, with Warren’s unbeaten prodigy Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0) getting the call to face American Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (16-0) in a tantalising clash at 160lbs.
The little men are not forgotten either, with Warren’s dynamic featherweight talent Nick Ball (19-0-1) facing American Raymond Ford (15-0-1).
The Hearn vs Warren beef is topped off by a light-heavyweight cracker with Craig Richards (18-3-1) going up against Willy Hutchinson (17-1).
So the fights for that massive showdown are as follows:
The rules for the card are pretty simple - each fighter scores 1 point for a decision victory, or two points for a TKO or KO win. There are no points for a draw or a defeat.
Each promoter can choose a captain and they will score double points - Hearn has chosen Wilder and Warren has plumped for Sheeraz.
This is pretty astonishing, but there is one other fight we haven’t mentioned yet on that massive June 1 bill - and it’s not even included in the Hearn vs Warren beef. And it is the BEST one of all.
The Riyadh show is topped by that long-awaited light-heavyweight unification match pitting Artur Beterbiev against Dmitry Bivol.
The terrifying Beterbiev (20-0 with all 20 wins inside distance) puts his WBC, IBF and WBO straps on the line against the slick WBA king Bivol (22-0)
Not surprisingly both Hearn and Warren are pretty excited about what is to come in a little under two months’ time in the desert.
Hearn said on Monday: “The best sport stems from the greatest rivalries. And on June 1, I am confident Matchroom will reign supreme over Queensberry. I have assembled a team of elite world beaters who are ready to do the business. Losing isn’t an option.
“With the brilliant Dmitry Bivol challenging for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship, this is without doubt one of the best boxing cards of all time - and we’ve already seen a few contenders in Riyadh, all thanks to the outstanding vision of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. I’m sure this unprecedented five-versus-five will be the first of many duels with Frank Warren and his team - and may the best man win!”
Warren meanwhile explained: “The night of June 1 will mark a thrilling and spectacular return to Riyadh, where the pride and reputation of two companies will be at stake in the 5 vs 5 concept that neither promoter dares to contemplate losing!
“Thanks to the vision of H.E. Turki Alalshikh, we can now look forward to unprecedented events such as this on a regular basis and nights at the Kingdom Arena are now an established and welcome fixture in the world boxing diary. Our five selected champions are ready to rule in Riyadh.”