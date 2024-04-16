Eddie Hearn vs Frank Warren: Fights and fighters confirmed for epic 5 on 5 showdown

The two British promotional behemoths will lock horns in a sensational 5 on 5 card pitting fighters from their stellar ‘stables’.

We put the word ‘stables’ in inverted commas there because we do have a ‘supersub’ coming into play - for one night only a certain Deontay Wilder (43-3-1) will join Hearn and Matchroom for a massive showdown with Chinese giant Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1). Both men have much to prove, coming off recent losses to Joseph Parker.

The heavyweight theme continues with unbeaten Croat Filip Hrgovic (17-0) meeting British star Daniel Dubois (20-2) in another intriguing matchup. This one is likely to have the IBF heavyweight title at stake too - if as expected it becomes vacant after that Fury vs Usyk blockbuster on May 18.

Middleweight provides a sensational showdown too, with Warren’s unbeaten prodigy Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0) getting the call to face American Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (16-0) in a tantalising clash at 160lbs.

The little men are not forgotten either, with Warren’s dynamic featherweight talent Nick Ball (19-0-1) facing American Raymond Ford (15-0-1).

The Hearn vs Warren beef is topped off by a light-heavyweight cracker with Craig Richards (18-3-1) going up against Willy Hutchinson (17-1).

Hearn vs Warren fights and rules

So the fights for that massive showdown are as follows:

Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder (Hearn) vs Zhilei Zhang (Warren)

Heavyweight: Filip Hrgovic (Hearn) vs Daniel Dubois (Warren)

Featherweight: Raymond Ford (Hearn) vs Nick Ball (Warren)

Middleweight: Ammo Williams (Hearn) vs Hamzah Sheeraz (Warren)

Light-heavyweight: Craig Richards (Hearn) vs Willy Hutchinson (Warren)

The rules for the card are pretty simple - each fighter scores 1 point for a decision victory, or two points for a TKO or KO win. There are no points for a draw or a defeat.

Each promoter can choose a captain and they will score double points - Hearn has chosen Wilder and Warren has plumped for Sheeraz.

If that wasn’t enough… Beterbiev vs Bivol

This is pretty astonishing, but there is one other fight we haven’t mentioned yet on that massive June 1 bill - and it’s not even included in the Hearn vs Warren beef. And it is the BEST one of all.

The Riyadh show is topped by that long-awaited light-heavyweight unification match pitting Artur Beterbiev against Dmitry Bivol.

The terrifying Beterbiev (20-0 with all 20 wins inside distance) puts his WBC, IBF and WBO straps on the line against the slick WBA king Bivol (22-0)

What Hearn and Warren said

Not surprisingly both Hearn and Warren are pretty excited about what is to come in a little under two months’ time in the desert.

Hearn said on Monday: “The best sport stems from the greatest rivalries. And on June 1, I am confident Matchroom will reign supreme over Queensberry. I have assembled a team of elite world beaters who are ready to do the business. Losing isn’t an option.

“With the brilliant Dmitry Bivol challenging for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship, this is without doubt one of the best boxing cards of all time - and we’ve already seen a few contenders in Riyadh, all thanks to the outstanding vision of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. I’m sure this unprecedented five-versus-five will be the first of many duels with Frank Warren and his team - and may the best man win!”

Warren meanwhile explained: “The night of June 1 will mark a thrilling and spectacular return to Riyadh, where the pride and reputation of two companies will be at stake in the 5 vs 5 concept that neither promoter dares to contemplate losing!

“Thanks to the vision of H.E. Turki Alalshikh, we can now look forward to unprecedented events such as this on a regular basis and nights at the Kingdom Arena are now an established and welcome fixture in the world boxing diary. Our five selected champions are ready to rule in Riyadh.”