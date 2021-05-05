French star Dos Santos lined up for Buatsi date

The 28-year-old from Croydon (13-0 with 11 wins inside distance) is now one of the hottest prospects on the domestic scene.

And he has now teamed up with renowned trainer Virgil Hunter as he bids to realise his dream of becoming a world champion at 175lbs.

Dos Santos brings an unbeaten record of 15-0 (eight inside distance) to the May 15 showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester (live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the United States).

"I've got an unbeaten opponent, that makes him ambitious," said Buatsi.

"Obviously it's the first fight under Virgil, so it should be interesting. I'm looking forward to showing what I've been working on with Virgil. He's going to want to hold onto his undefeated record, as I am. When that's at stake you really dig deep.

"It's mainly the style that I like. Each of his fighters translate it differently. The public haven't seen how good I can be, or I will be. I want to unlock the potential that I have got. This addition to the team will 100 per cent bring the best out of me."

Also on the Manchester card on May 15, Terri Harper (11-0-1) faces Hyun-Mi Choi (18-0-1) in a huge super-featherweight title unification bout.

There is also a triple-header of European title fights, with Gamal Yafai (18-1, 10 KOs) defending his super-bantamweight title against Jason Cunningham (28-6, 6 KOs).

Tommy McCarthy (17-2, 18 KOs) meanwhile defends his cruiserweight crown against Romania’s Alexandru Jur (19-4, 7 KOs) and Lerrone Richards (14-0, 3 KOs) takes on Italy’s Giovanni De Carolis (28-9-1, 13 KOs) for the vacant super-middleweight strap.