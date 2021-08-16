‘The Body Snatcher’ had the opportunity to cement his position again as mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury’s WBC belt in a big showdown with Sweden’s Otto Wallin on October 30. Fury currently holds the WBC, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles.

But now, following widespread rumours earlier this week, Whyte has confirmed he has a shoulder injury and the fight is off.

Dillian (28-2) was of course the WBC mandatory challenger once before for what seemed an eternity, and then got knocked out by Alexander Povetkin last year when he was on the cusp of his title shot.

Whyte then regained the WBC interim title by destroying Povetkin (who then retired) in their rematch on Gibraltar in March.

Now the way appeared clear for Whyte to get past Wallin and on to that long-awaited crack at Fury - who himself has just disposed of Deontay Wilder in an epic trilogy fight.

Whyte on Wallin cancellation

"I am devastated as I had a great camp, was in great shape, and had great sparring," he said.

"I was looking forward to knocking Wallin out and would have done so in the first half of the fight. I am devastated about not being able to fight on October 30 but I want to thank everyone for all of their support."

Whyte's physician, Dr Harjinder Singh, said: "Dillian sustained a shoulder injury during training in preparation for his planned fight on October 30 2021, which I have assessed and confirmed with diagnostic imaging.

"I have treated the injury, but the injury will unfortunately prevent him from fighting on October 30 2021. With immediate rest, physiotherapy and rehabilitation there should be no enduring concerns."

Cameron vs McGee now tops O2 bill

Despite the loss of the main event, Eddie Hearn says the O2 show on October 30 will still go ahead with Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee now headlining in a WBC, IBF and Ring magazine super-lightweight unification clash.

“Dillian carried this injury for the last couple of weeks but it worsened in sparring on Monday night and it was impossible for him to continue,” said Hearn.

“It’s a huge shame because Dillian had a great camp before the injury and was ready to go. The show will continue on October 30 without Dillian and we wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the ring very soon.”