American Haney, holder of the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles, will take on the Ukrainian, a former world champion in three weight divisions, in Las Vegas on May 20.

Undefeated Haney has won all 29 of his professional fights with 15 knockouts.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lomachenko has won three fights since losing the WBC, WBA and WBO belts in 2020.

Bob Arum, chairman of promoter Top Rank, said: “Devin and Loma are sensational boxers, and I’m sure it will be a memorable fight.”