Devin Haney v Vasiliy Lomachenko: Undisputed world lightweight champion puts his belts on the line

By Sporting Life
10:56 · WED March 29, 2023

Undisputed world lightweight champion Devin Haney will put his titles on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko next month, promoters have announced.

American Haney, holder of the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles, will take on the Ukrainian, a former world champion in three weight divisions, in Las Vegas on May 20.

Undefeated Haney has won all 29 of his professional fights with 15 knockouts.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lomachenko has won three fights since losing the WBC, WBA and WBO belts in 2020.

Bob Arum, chairman of promoter Top Rank, said: “Devin and Loma are sensational boxers, and I’m sure it will be a memorable fight.”

