Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Derek Chisora speaks ahead of Saturday's fight
Derek Chisora speaks ahead of Saturday's fight

Derek Chisora says boxers caught taking drugs ahead of fights should be banned for 10 years

By Sporting Life
13:52 · WED August 09, 2023

Derek Chisora believes 10-year bans should be handed out to any boxer caught taking performance-enhancing drugs.

The British heavyweight veteran was speaking on the subject after Anthony Joshua's fight with Dillian Whyte was cancelled after “adverse analytical findings” were detected in a doping test conducted by the latter.

Saturday's fight night at the O2 will still go ahead with Robert Helenius stepping in to replace Whyte, while Chisora will face Gerald Washington on the undercard.

Chisora (33-13, 23KOs) said: "It's a problem in this sport. Boxing is already hard enough to fight someone when not on drugs.

"But it's not the boxers I blame, it's the trainers and coaches who give you that sh*t. You don't see a boxer who goes out looking for drugs to enhance their bodies. I blame the trainers who tell them they can get these things to do this or do that.

"Boxing is already a hard, hard sport already without people taking drugs. I don't take drugs in boxing but I take them in Ibiza! It's OK, that's allowed. It's cool. But not to fight another person's kid.

"I think the British Board of Control should put in a new rule from now on. If you get caught taking any supplements in boxing, it's going to have to be a 10-year ban straight away. What if you punch that kid and he dies?"

Joshua v Helenius: Big Fight details

  • Date and venue: August 12 at The O2 in London
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 2200 BST (undercard begins at 1900 BST)
  • TV Channel: DAZN

Joshua v Helenius: Fight card

  • Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte; Heavyweight
  • Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean; Heavyweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong; Heavyweight
  • Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington; Heavyweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell; Super-lightweight
  • George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel; Middleweight
  • Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman; Featherweight
  • Maiseyrose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg; Super-flyweight
Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....