Derek Chisora says boxers caught taking drugs ahead of fights should be banned for 10 years

Saturday's fight night at the O2 will still go ahead with Robert Helenius stepping in to replace Whyte, while Chisora will face Gerald Washington on the undercard.

The British heavyweight veteran was speaking on the subject after Anthony Joshua's fight with Dillian Whyte was cancelled after “adverse analytical findings” were detected in a doping test conducted by the latter.

"I don't take drugs in boxing to be honest. I take them in Ibiza. That's allowed. But not to fight someone's kid." Derek Chisora on drugs in boxing pic.twitter.com/e7l7iA3ydn

Chisora (33-13, 23KOs) said: "It's a problem in this sport. Boxing is already hard enough to fight someone when not on drugs.

"But it's not the boxers I blame, it's the trainers and coaches who give you that sh*t. You don't see a boxer who goes out looking for drugs to enhance their bodies. I blame the trainers who tell them they can get these things to do this or do that.

"Boxing is already a hard, hard sport already without people taking drugs. I don't take drugs in boxing but I take them in Ibiza! It's OK, that's allowed. It's cool. But not to fight another person's kid.

"I think the British Board of Control should put in a new rule from now on. If you get caught taking any supplements in boxing, it's going to have to be a 10-year ban straight away. What if you punch that kid and he dies?"