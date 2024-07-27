Sporting Life
Joe Joyce is knocked down by Dereck Chisora
Joe Joyce is knocked down by Dereck Chisora

Dereck Chisora says goodbye to O2 with points win over Joe Joyce

By Sporting Life
07:45 · SUN July 28, 2024

Derek Chisora claimed a unanimous decision victory over Joe Joyce after 10 hard-hitting rounds of boxing at the O2 Arena.

Both fighters landed heavy punches in a back and forth contest, but it was Chisora who came out on top after he downed Joyce in the ninth round to seal a knockdown round which tipped the scales in his favour.

All three judges gave the fight to Chisora, two by scores of 96-94 and the other by 97-92.

Chisora told TNT Sports: “I want to thank Frank Warren for keeping faith with me. I thought it was a good way to end my career with the man I started with.

“It’s not my last fight – I’ve got two more. It’s my last fight in the O2 Arena. I’ll go to Manchester in December.”

