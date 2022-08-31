The former WBC king (42-2-1) lost his unbeaten record, and his title, to Tyson Fury in a one-sided beatdown in their second meeting in February 20202.

He produced a much improved showing in their epic trilogy fight in October 2021, having ‘The Gypsy King’ on the canvas twice in Round 4 before finally being stopped in the 11th.

Any thoughts though that the 36-year-old Wilder would then hang up his gloves and retire to his home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama after making a mountain of dollars were wide of the mark.

Instead, Deontay is back again, and will start what he hopes is the route back to the top of the heavyweight division with a tricky assignment vs the rejuvenated Finn Robert Helenius on October 15.

Wilder, who remains the most devastating puncher in boxing’s marquee weight class (he has a KO percentage above 90%), will start a hot favourite to beat the 38-year-old Helenius. But he has prepared meticulously for the challenge under the tutelage of trainer Malik Scott.

Wilder leaves no stone unturned

“We’ve put in over 400 rounds so far and training camp has been great,” said Wilder.

“I’m trying to do something different with adding Don House to the team working in Las Vegas. We wanted to change up some things, go more rounds and see what happened.

“This training sounds like it could be a lot on your body, but when you’re in shape physically and mentally, nothing is impossible.

“I’ve had a great career and now I’m back again for my second reign. It’s amazing to reminisce about all the years and about how I got to where I am now. It’s been an honor. We had a gameplan and we executed that game plan.”

Helenius himself (31-3) is looking to get into the world title reckoning after back-to-back impressive defeats of Adam Kownacki, and Wilder has major respect for his opponent.

“I’m looking forward to October 15 and sharing the ring with Robert. I highly respect Robert and his team. We’ve always had a connection, but unfortunately in this business, you have to go against each other sometimes. But make no mistake, just because we know each other, it doesn’t mean this fight won’t be interesting.

“Every time I fight, you’re on the edge of your seat, because I’m going in there 110%. I’m looking forward to this fight and coming back to Barclays Center, where some of my most exciting knockouts have occurred. I have remarkable memories there and I can’t wait to display my talent.

“I know what Helenius is capable of doing and I know what kind of heart he has. He’s coming to bring his best and I always bring mine. This is a serious fight between two warriors in the heavyweight division. We’re coming to put it all on the line.

Helenius closes in on title dream

Helenius meanwhile knows he is closer than ever to a world title shot after the WBC gave this fight eliminator status - along with this weekend’s Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz showdown in Los Angeles.

That means we could have the Wilder vs Helenius victor meeting the Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz winner for the right to challenge Tyson Fury at some stage in the future.

“I’m feeling really good and training camp is going great. I’ve fought a lot of good opponents and had a long career so far,” explained Helenius.

“This is of course a big fight for me. I have respect for Deontay, but when I come to America, I’m going to give everything that I have. I’m ready to do everything in my power to win. I only took two weeks off after my last fight and I’ve been training since then. I know what it takes to win at this level.

“I’ve promised my fans in Finland that I would bring the world title back home and sometimes you have to go through a lot to get there. But I’m going to do everything I can. We’re doing all the extra work that we need to.

“This is a huge deal. All I’ve ever wanted is to get the chance at the world heavyweight title. That’s why I’ve continued to fight. If I didn’t see myself becoming a world champion, I would have stopped and found a much easier job to do.

“I’m thankful to Deontay for his nice words, but on October 15 I’m going to bring the Viking spirit into the ring.”