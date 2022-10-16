It was the American’s first time stepping in the ring since a second consecutive loss against British boxer Tyson Fury over a year ago.

He hit Helenius with a straight punch from his famous right hand with seconds left on the clock in the opening round.

In October last year, Wilder was knocked out in the 11th round against Fury, who successfully defended his WBC heavyweight crown in their last trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Wilder is targeting Anthony Joshua as his next opponent.