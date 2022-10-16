Sporting Life
Deontay Wilder celebrates

Deontay Wilder returns with first-round knockout against Robert Helenius

By Sporting Life
07:36 · SUN October 16, 2022

Deontay Wilder made a triumphant return to boxing by knocking out Robert Helenius in the first round of their fight in Brooklyn.

It was the American’s first time stepping in the ring since a second consecutive loss against British boxer Tyson Fury over a year ago.

He hit Helenius with a straight punch from his famous right hand with seconds left on the clock in the opening round.

In October last year, Wilder was knocked out in the 11th round against Fury, who successfully defended his WBC heavyweight crown in their last trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Wilder is targeting Anthony Joshua as his next opponent.

Fetching latest games....