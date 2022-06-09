The 24-year-old Dubois has bounced back strong from that devastating first career defeat at the hands of Joe Joyce in a much-hyped showdown in November 2020.

‘Dynamite’ (now 17-1 with 16 wins inside distance) has since made short work of Bogdan Dinu and Joe Cusumano. Now he steps up again to face the unbeaten Bryan (22-0 with 15 inside) on a Don King show at Casino Miami. The bout will air live on BT Sport in the UK.

Dubois on Bryan showdown

Daniel said: "I am ready to rumble. I am out here to make myself, my family and my country proud. This is what I've been waiting for and I can't wait. I am going to go through Trevor and take that belt back with me on the plane."

Francis Warren, representing Dubois’ promoter Queensberry, added: "Daniel has been waiting for this a long time and we respect Trevor tremendously as a world champion but Daniel is here to do the business and we are fully confident we will be going home with the new WBA world champion."

Bryan though claims he has had zero respect for his accomplishments in the ring so far - remember that Oleksandr Usyk holds the WBA super title, which is the one fully recognised when it comes to heavyweight boxing.

Bryan will not give title up easily

Trevor said: "Listen, this is who I am, I'm Trevor Bryan. See this face right here? I've been here for a long time and I'm gonna be here for a long time. I want to thank you guys for coming over the pond to get this ass-whipping.

"Let me just say again, you know who Trevor Bryan is. I am the WBA heavyweight champion and I'm here to stay. This fight is called freedom and peace, but before you have freedom and peace you gotta have war.

"That is what we're gonna have on June 11. The guy thinks I'm nothing, I'm 22-0 and he's just gonna walk through me, right? That's not what's gonna happen, I'm telling you right now.

"I'm Trevor Bryan, the Dream, and I'm gonna be this guy's nightmare."