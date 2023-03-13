The 33-year-old Londoner had the Paris crowd against him with French favourite Faure desperate to impress in his own country.

But Azeez, who had needed a second weigh-in on Saturday to shift 11 ounces and make weight, dominated from the first bell before a huge right hand left Faure out on his feet.

“I feel like crying,” Azeez told Sky Sports after emulating Freddie Mills, John Conteh and Nathan Cleverly to win the European light-heavyweight belt.

“It was such a brilliant experience and I really enjoyed it in there.

“You’ve got to stay switched on for 12 rounds and it was that last shot right at the end that got him.