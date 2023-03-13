Dan Azeez set his sights on becoming a world champion after stopping Thomas Faure to win the vacant European light-heavyweight title.
The 33-year-old Londoner had the Paris crowd against him with French favourite Faure desperate to impress in his own country.
But Azeez, who had needed a second weigh-in on Saturday to shift 11 ounces and make weight, dominated from the first bell before a huge right hand left Faure out on his feet.
“I feel like crying,” Azeez told Sky Sports after emulating Freddie Mills, John Conteh and Nathan Cleverly to win the European light-heavyweight belt.
“It was such a brilliant experience and I really enjoyed it in there.
“You’ve got to stay switched on for 12 rounds and it was that last shot right at the end that got him.
“Step by step I’m climbing the ladder. British title, Commonwealth, European, and now it’s the world.”
Olympic champion Lauren Price extended her professional record to 3-0 against Naomi Mannes.
Price, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, won all eight rounds on the cards of the three judges as the former European welterweight title challenger was outclassed by the Welsh fighter.
“I haven’t boxed since October so I wanted to get the first one in 2023 out of the way,” Price said.
“I felt good in there for eight rounds and I was more comfortable as the rounds went on.”
Manchester middleweight Macaulay McGowan produced an impressive performance to draw with the undefeated Frenchman Farrhad Saad.