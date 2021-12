Algieri was still searching for a foothold when Benn threw a sharp left hand followed immediately by a pinpoint right which saw his American opponent hit the deck.

The Destroyer produced a savage two-punch combination to end the fight in an instant, one he had dominated from the opening bell as the experienced Algieri struggled for rhythm.

๐Ÿ’ฌ "This is the fight where Conor made his own path. He's not in my shadow no more." ๐Ÿ“บ Nigel Benn was impressed after son Conor produced this stunning knockout... pic.twitter.com/rLKTwtDkZ3

Though the referee counted Algieri out, the fight was over the moment the second blow landed as Benn rubber-stamped his reputation as one of the most improved and exciting fighters in the world.

"They're not tests," said Benn on DAZN. "Everytime I say they're not it sounds like arrogance but it's just confidence speaking. When I say I'm top five (in the world), I'm top five for a reason.

"No one's done that to him. No one beat Granados as easy as I did, no one knocked out Vargas in one round. What more do I have to do? I'm a top, world-level athlete.

"I hope the yanks now they know, I'm the best fighter in Britain."

Benn's father, Nigel, said: "This is the fight where Conor made his own path. He's not in my shadow no more."