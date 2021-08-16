Sporting Life
Conor Benn stops Chris Algieri
Conor Benn stops Chris Algieri

Conor Benn stops Chris Algieri to continue rise through boxing ranks

By Sporting Life
22:54 · SAT December 11, 2021

Conor Benn emphatically overcome what had been billed as the biggest challenge of his career, with a fourth-round stoppage of Chris Algieri.

The Destroyer produced a savage two-punch combination to end the fight in an instant, one he had dominated from the opening bell as the experienced Algieri struggled for rhythm.

Algieri was still searching for a foothold when Benn threw a sharp left hand followed immediately by a pinpoint right which saw his American opponent hit the deck.

Though the referee counted Algieri out, the fight was over the moment the second blow landed as Benn rubber-stamped his reputation as one of the most improved and exciting fighters in the world.

"They're not tests," said Benn on DAZN. "Everytime I say they're not it sounds like arrogance but it's just confidence speaking. When I say I'm top five (in the world), I'm top five for a reason.

"No one's done that to him. No one beat Granados as easy as I did, no one knocked out Vargas in one round. What more do I have to do? I'm a top, world-level athlete.

"I hope the yanks now they know, I'm the best fighter in Britain."

Benn's father, Nigel, said: "This is the fight where Conor made his own path. He's not in my shadow no more."

