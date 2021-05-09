Saul Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: Canelo triumphs in title fight after eight rounds after forcing British star to quit

A powerful uppercut from the Mexican (56-1, 38 KOs) caused Saunders' swollen eye to close badly and his corner decided he was in no position to continue when receiving treatment ahead of the ninth round. He was subsequently taken to hospital with a suspected broken orbital bone.

The judges were scoring the fight 78-74, 77-75 and 78-74 in Canelo's favour at the time but many pundits and fellow boxers felt it was a lot closer than that as the previous unbeaten British star (30-1, 14 KOs) gave an impressive account of himself against a true legend of the sport.

Canelo now adds the WBO belt to his collection that already included the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine titles and is now targeting Caleb Plant's IBF crowd to become the undisputed champion.