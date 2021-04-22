Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, the man who has everything, now chases history

Boxing’s reigning P4P king bids to move a step closer to unifying the world super-middleweight titles when he faces Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday May 8.

It is the biggest fight of 2021 so far, and begins what is shaping up to be an incredible summer boxing schedule which should also include Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

‘Canelo’, 30 years old and with a stellar professional record of 55-1-2, appears to be hitting his absolute peak right now.

After a 13-month absence from the ring due to the ongoing pandemic, this will be his third fight since December 2020. He looked better than ever in easily outpointing Britain’s Callum Smith late last year before destroying the overmatched Avni Yildirim in February.

WBO champion Saunders, 30-0 and a slick and talented boxer, presents stiffer opposition but the Mexican megastar is supremely confident.

Prime ‘Canelo’

“I really feel like I”m in my prime,” he said.

“I feel like I’m in my prime and obviously I really wanted to fight after 13 months without a fight. So that’s why I’m fighting three times in a little more than five months. And I feel very happy and ready. I’m always ready to fight. And boxing is my life, so I’m very happy to be so active.

“I’m going to win, without a doubt. I’m going to win. I’m here training at 100% and I came to win, I came to make history, and that’s the only thing going through my head.

“It’s really important to us to make history. And these fights are very important to what we want to achieve in boxing.

“I’m very happy to be on this path and we are training at 100%, as always, to reach our goals.”

Adapting to Saunders

‘Canelo’ is well aware of what Billy Joe brings to the table, and philosophical about how he will deal with the challenge come fight night.

“Yeah I know what Billy Joe Saunders brings. He’s a fast fighter who moves a lot. He’s a lefty, a difficult opponent. But at this level I have to adapt my style. And I’m ready to make history, and ready for any style.”

Fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend is special for any fighter, but for a Mexican it is extra special. Add in the fact that this year it heralds the return of big-time boxing after the pandemic, and no wonder ‘Canelo’ is excited.

“I feel really happy. It’s a big responsibility to represent Mexico on these important dates. But I’m very proud and very happy to be able to represent my country on such important dates.”

A crowd of around 70,000 is expected to be on hand at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas - home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Most of them will be supporting ‘Canelo’.

“I’m really happy to be bringing it all back, especially in boxing,” he said.

“I’m really happy, and I’m looking forward to a lot of support from the fans at the stadium yelling ‘Canelo’! I think it will be incredible.”

‘Canelo’ vs Saunders will be streamed live in 200 countries around the world by DAZN - including the UK.