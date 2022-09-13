The blood is bad and the anticipation is high as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin prepare for their eagerly-awaited trilogy match in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

These two great fighters finally meet for a third time in T-Mobile Arena this weekend in a showdown the world has waited a long time for. Canelo vs GGG 3, at long last.

In 2017 and 2018 the pair produced two fights for the ages as they battled for the title of best middleweight in the world.

The first, in September 2017, ended in a hugely controversial draw with most experts feeling Golovkin had won comfortably.

Then in September 2018 Canelo claimed a close decision victory in a rematch where the scoring was again the cause of much consternation.

Golovkin, now 40 years old, has waited a long time for his shot at revenge, with many feeling Canelo put this date off until the time was right.

'Canelo’ unloads again

The pair have been trading shots in recent weeks before they get down to trading punches on Saturday night, and Alvarez unleashed another zinger on Tuesday as the pair made their grand arrivals in Vegas.

He described Golovkin as “a fraud”, having labelled him “an asshole” at a recent press conference.

The Mexican megastar said: “I’m not saying he’s a fraud in boxing, no only as a person. He’s a great fighter without a doubt, but as a person, he’s not the person he appears to be, that is what I say.

“No, he’s a person that in front of the cameras appears to be a great person, but behind the scenes he is not. So I speak as the person, as a fighter he is a great fighter.”

While we would have preferred this superfight to take place three years ago, it still presents a fascinating puzzle.

Will the move up to 168lbs help Golovkin after he has dominated for so long at middleweight?

Is ‘GGG’ truly over the hill, and has Canelo timed this to perfection.

How will that defeat by Dmitry Bivol impact Alvarez as he looks to get back to winning ways?

Will we get yet another scoring controversy in this trilogy fight?

This will be fought at the highest level, and the passage of time has only heightened the rivalry and the bitterness between two great champions.

Every belt which matters in boxing’s super-middleweight division will be on the line, and a global TV audience on DAZN will tune in to find out how this particular story ends.

Get the popcorn ready…