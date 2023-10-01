Sporting Life
Canelo can secure a late stoppage on Saturday night
Canelo victory never really in doubt

Canelo Alvarez dominates for unanimous decision over Jermell Charlo

By Sporting Life
08:24 · SUN October 01, 2023

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez put on a dominant performance to defeat Jermell Charlo by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Judges scored the fight 119-108, 118-109, 118-109 in favour of the Mexican who held on to his undisputed super middleweight title.

Alvarez was in control of the fight from the start, pressing Charlo against the ropes and unleashing body shots on the American.

The 33-year-old Alvarez scored the only knockdown of the fight in the seventh round with an overhand right and an uppercut.

It was just the second time in his career Charlo had been knocked down, but he was quick to get back to his feet.

Alvarez continued to dominate and while failing to get the knockout blow, came away with a statement victory.

Charlo, who had not fought since May last year and jumped up two weight classes for this fight, landed some solid punches but offered nothing that could stop his opponent.

The win improved Alvarez’s record to 60-2-2 as he successfully defended his world titles for the second time this year, having defeated Great Britain’s John Ryder on May 6 in Mexico.

