Joshua Buatsi ready to go ahead of bout with Ricards Bolotniks

Buatsi ready to take the big step up against Bolotniks

Joshua Buatsi says he’s ready to answer any doubters by stepping up in style when he faces Ricards Bolotniks at Matchroom Fight Camp on Saturday night (August 14).

The exciting and unbeaten light-heavyweight hope (14-0 with 12 wins inside distance) knows that victory over the well-regarded Latvian Bolotniks (18-5-1) could see him get a world-title shot before the end of 2021.

Buatsi’s pro career to date has been something of a cruise, but even though Sky Bet make him a 1/10 favourite to remain unbeaten (Bolotniks is a 6/1 shot) he believes this is his biggest test yet (live in the UK and globally on DAZN).

Biggest test yet for Buatsi?

“People have been asking for me to step up and here we are,” he said.

“I know what I have got to do, if it gets tough, I still know what I need to do. I’ve covered all bases in camp, so I am ready, so tune in and you’ll see.

“It’s part of the game and I understand it and it’s a compliment that people want to see me in with better competition. It’s natural for people to want to see and that’s what is next in line, so it’s down to me to handle it.

“I saw him box in the Golden Contract final, but it was just one round and a bit of him against Hosea Burton, and that’s it. I’ve always said that it’s about improving myself as a fighter and covering all angles and aspects of myself and once I do that, I feel that I can do that with anyone put in front of me.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot, it’s been a while since I’ve boxed in front of fans so that’s going to be great, it’s the main event against a good opponent, we’re both ranked highly, we’ve both got winning streaks and believe we’ll win. I’ll be there for every round and if I sense any vulnerability from Bolotniks it's game over, I'll take him out.”

The stakes are high

As already noted, a win on Saturday could see Buatsi get that world title shot later in the year - and he knows just what is at stake.

“We were aiming for three fights this year, May, August, and the winter. So, the stakes are high, but I will go in with whomever the team puts in front of me, that’s for them, as long as I prepare I’m good, because when you step in the ring there’s no turning back.

“This is a very dangerous sport, so you have to make sure you are on it."