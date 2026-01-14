Boxing P4P Rankings: Latest top 10 in January 2026 after the shock retirement of Terence Crawford

Typical, isn’t it? As soon as we all pretty much agreed on who the best ‘pound for pound’ boxer in the world is, Terence Crawford decides to walk away.

We can’t give Crawford too much criticism for the decision, however. History has shown that due to a combination of pride, arrogance and greed, most elite fighters stick around far too long. They continue to fight until Father Time gives them a painful reminder that nothing lasts forever. ‘Bud’ went out on top, on his own terms. He finished as an unbeaten 42-0 (31) modern great whose last dance was a history-making win over Canelo Alvarez in September. With that impressive points win over Canelo, the brilliant southpaw from Nebraska not only acquired generational wealth but became the only three-weight undisputed king of the four-belt era, having won world titles in five divisions in total. At the age of 38, Crawford probably realised there were no more mountains to climb. And while retirements in combat sports are notoriously fickle, there is a sense that ‘Bud’ is getting out at the right time and certainly on his own terms. Crawford’s retirement in December has opened up the P4P debate once more, and two Japanese stars on our list now look set for a showdown in 2026 after contrasting displays on the post-Christmas 'Night Of The Samurai' card. Here is the Furyjoshua.com take on the current top 10 best fighters in boxing: P4P Rankings: Current top 10 1 Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) Record: 24-0 (15)

Titles: WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight champion

Next Fight: TBC The outrageous skills, ring intelligence and unparalleled stamina mean Usyk is now top of our ‘Pound-for-Pound’ pile again in the wake of Crawford’s announcement to retire. The Ukrainian legend is a very strong, compact, durable, and skilled fighter who can box on the front and back foot. He also has a granite chin, which helps. His jab is an absolute wand, and he uses it to mesmerise opponents. While he is a two-time undisputed heavyweight champ (and three-time undisputed king) his next move is unclear after he dropped his WBO title - since picked up by Fabio Wardley. All the signs suggest he will carry on boxing into 2026, with a possible fight against Deontay Wilder next.

2 Naoya Inoue (Japan) Record: 32-0 (27)

Titles: WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO world super-bantamweight champion

Next Fight: TBC Now we may have been in the minority, but we felt as virtual shutouts in undisputed world title fights go, Inoue’s latest display was a touch uninspiring against David Picasso in Saudi Arabia. Picasso was unbeaten in 33 going in - with his one draw coming in just his fifth fight several years ago - and so he was dangerous in the sense that he didn’t know how to lose. However, Inoue was always the boss in Riyadh, with his movement and defensive skills a thing of beauty at times. However, the absence of feints was really noticeable. At his absolute peak it was the way ‘The Monster’ set up the highlight reel KOs that made them so devastating. And while he is not in danger of going down the Naseem ‘Fell in love with his own power too much and ignored the basics’ Hamed route anytime soon based on that Picasso win, Team Inoue must understand that bigger fighters will handle his power a lot easier. That said, when you have as much craft and creative offense as he does you don't always have to chase the KO. His defence in the pocket was exceptional in Saudi, and after four fights in one calendar year he can perhaps be forgiven for not turning in yet another A+ performance.

3 Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (USA) Record: 23-0 (16)

Titles: WBC, WBA and WBO world super-flyweight champion

Next Fight: TBC Eddie Hearn set tongues wagging during his latest Riyadh Season trip, with the Matchroom head honcho teasing a potential superfight between Inoue and his man Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez at some point in the next 12 months. ‘Bam’ is still campaigning a few divisions below Inoue as things stand, but Hearn has indicated that they might not “hang around” waiting for the final 115 lbs belt (IBF) due to mandatory challenger Andrew Moloney refusing to step aside. Rodriguez has the frame to suggest he could easily move up to bantamweight and still be effective, but a clash with Inoue would be something else.

4 Dmitry Bivol (Russia) Record: 24-1 (12)

Titles: IBF, WBO and WBA world light-heavyweight champion

Next Fight: TBC Bivol has been recovering after back surgery, but we are told his team are planning a tune-up fight before committing to a huge fight in the second half of 2026. Whether that is against eternal rival Artur Beterbiev or the brilliant David Benavidez remains to be seen, but either one would be a spectacular showdown.

5 Artur Beterbiev (Russia) Record: 21-1 (20)

Titles: N/A

Next Fight: TBC The brilliant Beterbiev is open to a long-anticipated trilogy fight with long-term rival Bivol or indeed shifting focus to fight Benavidez. Either way he wants to fight, having not been seen punching for pay since February 2025. Such inactivity is not ideal but feels more damaging when you factor in that ‘The Beast from the East’ turns 41 on January 21.

6 Shakur Stevenson (USA) Record: 24-0 (11)

Titles: WBC world lightweight champion

Next Fight: vs Teofimo Lopez (January 31) Stevenson - prodigiously gifted but seldom tested - gets the boxing New Year off to a cracking start as he faces Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden (live on DAZN) at the end of the month. Lopez 22-1 (13) is a worthy dance partner for the unbeaten WBC world lightweight champion southpaw and with both men in their primes, this is a contest that could sizzle.

7 David Benavidez (USA) Record: 31-0 (25)

Titles: WBC world light-heavyweight champion

Next Fight: TBC The Mexican Monster was last seen ruthlessly stopping Anthony Yarde as he defended his WBC light-heavyweight title on November 22. His constant pressure, volume punching, and the fact he keeps coming and walks you down make him one of the safest bets for excitement in the sport today. The word around the campfire is that his next fight could be a move up in weight against unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on May 2 (possibly in Las Vegas). That’s a good fight, but 175 is a much hotter division than cruiserweight and if Benavidez - one of the most exciting fighters in the sport - has ambitions to become the new face of boxing with Canelo’s star now on the wane, he needs a victory over a Beterbiev or a Bivol to solidify his claims.

8 Junto Nakatani (Japan) Record: 32-0 (24)

Titles: WBC/IBF world bantamweight champion

Next Fight: TBC Nakatani was pushed all the way in his December super-bantamweight debut against Sebastian Hernandez in Riyadh, winning via unanimous decision by scores of 115-113, 115-113 and a barely believable 118-110. Hernandez more than played his part in what was a brutal war of attrition, and while the right man won, Nakatani’s P4P credentials took a bit of a hit. However, all roads now lead to a 2026 superfight vs Inoue, and despite not being at his best last time out Nakatani will surely still fancy the job against his fellow countryman.

9 Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) Record: 63-3-2 (39)

Titles: N/A

Next Fight: TBC Canelo’s star is on the wane but let’s not pretend he was awful against Crawford. ‘Bud’ won via unanimous decision after 12 rounds but the scores - 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 – reflect that Canelo was always in the fight. The stardom remains, but he’s getting hit more now, and the punch output has dropped. With a net worth estimated to be around $250-$300million, who knows how motivated he still is, but the fact remains that even at the age of 35 and having boxed as a pro for 20 years, he is still too good for all but a handful of elite fighters.

10 Jaron Ennis (USA) Record: 35-0 (31)

Titles: WBA interim super welterweight title

Next Fight: TBC ‘Boots’ Ennis finally sits at our P4P top table after knocking on the door for several months. The American held multiple welterweight belts (IBF, WBA, Ring Magazine) after a major unification victory in April 2025, but he has since moved up to 154lbs and vacated those titles. The Philadelphia phenomenon is a brilliant switch-hitter, whose next fight is heavily anticipated to be against Vergil Ortiz Jr, though promoters are still working on the finer detail. Ennis vs Ortiz Jr would sit pretty high on most fans’ 2026 fight wish list, so hopefully Golden Boy and Matchroom can seal the deal.