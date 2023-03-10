A busy Saturday night is in store with action from both sides of the English Channel for UK viewers to enjoy.

The Sky Sports cameras are in Paris for a show headlined by French heavyweights Tony Yoka and Carlos Takam, but we’re focusing on Britain’s Dan Azeez in his quest to capture the European light heavyweight title against Thomas Faure.

Illness ruled Azeez out when this bout was due to take place at the Wembley Arena last month, but he didn’t have to wait long for a new date and won’t mind having to travel to secure another title.

While many fighters saw their progress halted during the Covid-19 era, Azeez has flourished over the last three years and has been on a steep upward curve during that period. The Lewisham native has won the English, British and Commonwealth titles on his whistlestop tour of England and he is expected to continue his charge towards world honours by adding another strap to his collection here.

Rocky Fielding may have been past his best when he was stopped in eight rounds by Azeez in their Commonwealth title scrap in December, but the manner in which the latter controlled and dominated the contest from the first bell was impressive. That added to his eye-catching wins over Hosea Burton (TKO 7), Reece Cartwright (TKO 8) and Shakan Pitters (UD) and, as a late starter to boxing, he is still improving at 33 years old.

Despite Azeez being the challenger and fighting away from home, he is a best price of 1/16 and that tells you a lot about the record of Faure, who is available at 8/1. The Frenchman has never fought outside his home country and his record of 21-4-1 has been compiled against mediocre opposition, so a fifth defeat looks very much on the cards here.

The champion captured the belt against Kevin Thomas Cojean, who was 17-10-2 at the time, via a hard-fought points victory in January 2022, but he hasn’t been seen since and the momentum is all with the challenger, as well as the superior form and pedigree.

Faure has considerable height and reach advantages here, but that didn’t help him when he was stopped in seven rounds by the short and stocky Eddy Lacrosse in 2018. The Frenchman will look to box and keep it long but if Lacrosse could close the distance and go to work on the inside, then the much more accomplished Azeez should be able to do so as well. Also, Faure has only two stoppage wins to his name and seemingly lacks the power to deter the constant forward momentum of Azeez.

The UK raider will be disappointed if he doesn’t end this before the final bell and it’s no surprise to see Azeez just 4/11 to do so. He isn’t a one-punch knockout artist, though, and is more about applying constant pressure as he looks to break his opponents down gradually. That has been the case in all his recent stoppage wins and you can get 11/8 for him to get the job done in the second half of the fight here, which looks the way to go.