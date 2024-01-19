Boxing betting tips: Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer and more Sky Sports previews

Chris Oliver previews Saturday's action on Sky Sports, where a boisterous Liverpool crowd can roar Natasha Jonas to the biggest win of her career.

NATASHA JONAS aims to continue her Indian summer when she takes on Mikaela Mayer at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports. Jonas’ journey in boxing has been quite a story already and she can write another chapter this weekend as she headlines a big show in her hometown for the first time, but the 39-year-old will need to be at her very best to overcome the high-profile American in the opposite corner. The first female boxer to represent Great Britain at an Olympic Games in 2012, Jonas announced her retirement from the sport in 2015 to concentrate on raising her daughter, only to return as a professional a couple of years later. 'Miss GB' bounced back from an early setback against Viviane Obenauf (TKO4) to challenge Terri Harper for her super featherweight world title in 2020 and was very unlucky to come away with only a draw, with many observers believing she did enough to claim the belt.

After just coming up short on the scorecards when pushing the great Katie Taylor all the way at lightweight following year, it looked as though Jonas’ world title ambitions were over. However, an unlikely opportunity arose at super welterweight and the popular Scouser jumped up three divisions to stop WBO champion Chris Namus inside two rounds and realise her dream. Jonas completed a brilliant 2022 by unifying the belts at 154lb with dominant unanimous decision victories over WBC champion Patricia Berghult and IBF ruler Marie Eve Dicaire, before dropping to welterweight to win the vacant IBF strap with an eighth-round stoppage over Kandi Wyatt in her sole outing last year and now defends that belt against Mayer on home soil. It would be a career-best victory for Jonas if she prevails here, but the same can be said for Mayer and that is what makes this such an intriguing contest. A good amateur who represented USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Mayer became WBO super featherweight champion in 2020 and successfully defended it three times, picking up the IBF title along the way. The 33-year-old went for more glory when facing Alycia Baumgardner for all the 130lb belts at London’s O2 Arena in October 2022 but lost her unbeaten record via a razor-thin split decision in a nip-and-tuck fight that could have gone either way. Having somehow made super feather for so long, the 5’9” Mayer finally stepped up in weight for her two subsequent outings, both in the UK, as she recorded wide-margin points wins against Lucy Wildheart and Silvia Bortot last year. With little to fear regarding what was coming back in those ‘keep busy’ outings against smaller opponents, Mayer was able to do as she pleased but that won’t be the case against Jonas, who has always been known as a puncher and has carried that up in weight. Along with her natural punching power, Jonas has been able to utilise her speed against bigger opponents and her quicker hands and feet have been a big factor in her success against them. Whether firing sharp counters or going on the front foot to rattle off rapid combinations, Jonas has been able to punch with her opponents at these higher weights and get her shots off first. Mayer is well schooled with good technique and a fine jab, so it is likely she will want to keep this long and box on the outside, where she is very effective. She also operates with a high work-rate, and it can be tough to get past those long levers when she gets into a rhythm and peppers her opponents at range.