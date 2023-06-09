After conquering the world and becoming the first undisputed champion from Britain in the four-belt era, Taylor’s dream homecoming in Glasgow soon turned into a nightmare against Jack Catterall in February last year. Taylor just couldn’t get going on the night and, bloodied and dropped over the course of a torrid 12 rounds, the home favourite looked to have taken his first ‘L’ as Catterall celebrated what should have been a sensational upset. However, two of the three judges scored it in favour of Taylor and the fallout of that controversial result was extremely messy.

Had this fight taken place a couple of years ago when it was first mooted, it would have been one of the best and most anticipated in the whole of boxing, but a lot has changed since and it now has a ‘crossroads’ feel to it. Both men have reached great heights in the sport already, but they each arrive on the back of a win that most people think should have been a loss and have questions to answer now.

Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez are big names with a point to prove as they clash in a fascinating contest at New York’s Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Having been touted as one of the best prospects in the game for some time, Lopez scaled the mountain when outpointing the great Vasyl Lomachenko in October 2020 to capture three of the four lightweight titles. With the boxing world at his feet aged just 23, he lost those belts in his first defence against George Kambosos Jr before moving up to 140lb. Although he registered two wins at this weight last year, he struggled with Pedro Campa before stopping him in the seventh round and then got a very lucky decision against Sandor Martin in December. Dropped in the second session and outboxed for long periods, Lopez looked a shadow of the man who beat Lomachenko and left the fans wondering if he had peaked already at just 25 years old.

Despite being the home fighter, Brooklyn native Lopez is the 15/8 underdog here and the best you can get about a Taylor victory is 8/13, so the layers are seemingly willing to forgive Taylor one poor performance and I am in the same boat.

Taylor was the target of all sorts of online abuse following that last victory and he has lost a few fans with the way he has handled it, but it feels as though his extremely impressive body of work before that lacklustre display has been somewhat forgotten by plenty of those fans.

The Scotsman's CV prior to facing Catterall was pretty special, having been crowned undisputed champion at super lightweight after just 18 fights thanks to a brilliant run of victories against top-class, undefeated opposition. Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez were all champions with perfect records when outpointed in fine style by Taylor and his eagerness to consistently test himself is what made him so popular with the fans. In fact, his last six opponents had a combined record of 133-0 and he rightly had a place on the mythical pound-for-pound list of most observers.

The Ramirez victory in the US just over two years ago was his crowning glory and after celebrating becoming undisputed champion a bit too much, his usually tough weight cut was then even more difficult for the Catterall fight and that looked to have a big impact on his performance. Also, he admitted having one eye on much bigger fights down the line and claims to have overlooked the challenger from Chorley a little.

Lopez undoubtedly boasts the best piece of form with that stunning victory over Lomachenko, but the rest of his résumé doesn’t compare to that of Taylor’s and the New Yorker has more than one poor performance to bounce back from. The form of his Kambosos defeat hasn’t worked out well, with the Australian twice dominated by Devin Haney since, and Lopez has looked a man far from in love with the sport in his last two outings. His problems outside of the ring have been well documented and the mental pressure has appeared to have been taking its toll on him recently.

At his best, Lopez is a real handful for anyone. Technically very sound, he has an excellent jab and fast hands that caused all sorts of problems at lightweight, never mind against bigger foes at this higher weight. However, he hasn’t been too hard to hit of late and has had stamina issues in the past, which is the last thing you want when you’re facing Taylor.

The WBA champion’s work rate is arguably his best asset, as he sets a real pace from the first bell to the last, but he has so much more to his game than just that. A supremely talented all-rounder, Taylor is happy boxing at range, using his excellent footwork and sharp jab, but is also extremely capable up close and is a very smart inside fighter. Having joined Joe McNally’s in-form Liverpool gym since the Catterall fight, Taylor looks and sounds rejuvenated by the change in trainer.

Both men like to get on with things and their styles should gel very well, so those staying up until the early hours to watch this live on Sky Sports should be rewarded with an exciting contest. The hand speed of Lopez could be a big factor early doors and it’s not hard to envisage him opening up an early lead, but things should really heat up once Taylor finds his range. I expect the fight to be close at the halfway mark, but the second half could be all Taylor’s as his high tempo takes effect on Lopez and that is when the visitor can really ramp up the pressure.

At 5’8”, with a long reach for the division, Lopez was always huge for lightweight and made the most of his physical advantages, but that doesn’t apply at 140lb. Taylor is two inches taller with a slight reach advantage and, as we have seen in his last two fights, Lopez may struggle to deter the advances of the bigger man again here.

The theory that Lopez struggles with southpaws is let down a little by the fact he beat Lomachenko, but there is no doubt he had major troubles with ‘lefties’ Kambosos and Martin, so Taylor being a portsider could another positive for him.

This looks sure to go long, a theory backed up by odds of 8/11 for it to go the distance, and Taylor to outwork his man for a decision victory makes most appeal at 7/4. Lopez is very talented and it certainly won’t be easy for Taylor, but you just don’t know what you’re going to get with Lopez these days and the champion looks the much safer option in this intriguing grudge match.

Lopez’s nickname may be ‘The Takeover’, but ‘The Overtaken’ may be a more appropriate moniker for him come Sunday morning.

A big win for Taylor can put him right back in the conversation as Britain’s most talented fighter along with Sunny Edwards, who makes his Matchroom debut against Andros Campos at Wembley Arena earlier on Saturday evening.

Arguably the number one flyweight in the world, the Croydon resident has signed for Eddie Hearn’s promotional outfit in a bid to secure the big-name fights that have so far eluded him since he dethroned Moruti Mthalane to claim the IBF belt just over two years ago.

Four more opponents have been bamboozled and outboxed by the supremely skilful Edwards since he won the title and the switch to fighting on DAZN could help him get the recognition his ability deserves.

Unbeaten in 15 (four early) but only against moderate opposition, Campos looks the ideal opponent for Edwards to shine against before the big fights later in the year and that is reflected by the best price of 1/16 (as short as 1/50) about the champion. Finding a way in for punters is tough here, with Edwards’ usual method victory by decision available at just 2/11, so it looks best to keep the powder dry for this one before the big one in the Big Apple later in the night.