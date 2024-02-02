Boxing betting tips: Josh Buatsi v Dan Azeez, Conor Benn v Peter Dobson

Chris Oliver's headline selection landed last week and he's spying some value at a big price as Josh Buatsi and Dan Azeez do battle.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday February 3 2pts Dan Azeez to win by decision at 7/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Conor Benn to win in rounds 1-6 at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Joshua Buatsi and DAN AZEEZ put their friendship aside when they clash at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports. The South London light heavyweights have been sparring partners for several years and they mix in the same social circles, but that will count for nothing as they put their unbeaten records on the line in this fascinating contest. Azeez pulled out with a back injury just a few days before their original date in October, sparking a war of words regarding the motives for the postponement, and the build-up has had a little more spice this time around. The two men have taken very different journeys to this mouthwatering British and Commonwealth title bout, with Buatsi turning professional to all the fanfare after picking up a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics and he was tipped for big things from the off. While his 17-0 (13 early) doesn’t read too badly, it has been a frustrating and stop-start career in the paid ranks so far. His Olympic teammates Lawrence Okolie and Joe Cordina won world titles some time ago, but Buatsi has only recently stepped up to fringe world level and has failed to sparkle in his last three fights.

His close, but unanimous, decision victory over local rival Craig Richards on his last outing under the Matchroom promotional banner in May 2022 left as many questions as it did answers about Buatsi, who looked quick and powerful at times but only fought in spurts and concerns over his gas tank remain. In his first fight since signing with Boxxer, the Croydon resident was lacklustre in his 10-round points victory over big underdog Pawel Stepien in May last year and he is yet to deliver on his undoubted potential. That fact that Buatsi won the British title in March 2019 and is now fighting for it again almost five years later tells its own story about how he has failed to progress as expected. Conversely, there was little expectation on Azeez’s shoulders when he made his debut in December 2017, but he has improved with each fight and has collected some notable titles in a fine run over the last few years. After collecting the British strap with a seventh-round demolition of Hosea Burton in November 20221, Azeez notched good wins over Reece Cartwright (TKO8) and Shakan Pitters (UD) before adding the Commonwealth belt to his collection by stopping former world title holder Rocky Fielding inside eight rounds. The Lewisham man then went to France to collect the EBU strap with a 12-round victory over Thomas Faure and now gets a huge opportunity to make a name for himself. Azeez is a 100/30 underdog to upset Buatsi, who is a top price of 2/7, but those odds seemed to be based on reputation, rather than recent performances. I am intrigued to see how Buatsi responds when forced into a real fight, which surely beckons this weekend, and we should finally get our answers regarding what the favourite is all about.

