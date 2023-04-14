Joe Joyce can take a big step towards a showdown with Tyson Fury when he fights Zhilei Zhang on Saturday night – so says boxing expert Chris Oliver.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday April 15 2pts Joe Joyce to win in rounds 7-12 at 13/8 (William Hill, bet365) 1pt Denzel Bentley to win in rounds 1-6 at 6/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

JOE JOYCE can put himself in the shop window with a victory over Zhilei Zhang at the Copper Box Arena in London, live on BT Sport. With Fury versus Oleksandr Uysk for all four belts now off the table and the Ukrainian looking likely to face WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, Fury needs a dance partner for the summer and Joyce could be the man if he passes this latest test. Fury against Joyce should be easy to make with them both being under the same promotional banner, but the latter needs to be fully focused on the task at hand as Zhang is dangerous. Just ask Filip Hrgovic, who was a hot favourite to extend his unbeaten record against Zhang last year but was very lucky to escape with a decision victory when most observers thought the man from China had done more than enough to be given the nod. That was Zhang’s first defeat in 26 bouts as a professional (one draw) and he won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics, so he clearly knows what he is doing and the 6’6” southpaw is a real handful on his day. However, Joyce is an even bigger handful and is on a real roll at present, which is why he is only a top price of 1/9 and the visitor is as big as 6/1. Also an Olympic silver medallist (in 2016), Joyce has won all 15 outings in the paid ranks and all but one of his victims have failed to hear the final bell. Routine wins over gatekeepers Carlos Takam (TKO6) and Christian Hammer (TKO4) have been sandwiched by excellent victories over Daniel Dubois and, most recently, Joseph Parker.

If Dubois was Joyce’s coming out victory, as he broke down the heavy favourite behind his jab before forcing him to quit, then Parker was his career-best performance. In what many viewed as a 50-50 fight, Joyce became the first man to stop the former WBO champion thanks to his relentless pressure as he ended it with a lovely left hook round 11. Neither Joyce or Zhang are spring chickens at 37 and 39 respectively, but the former is very much the fresher, and the Putney man is arguably still improving. Conversely, nine years a professional and 15 years after winning silver in Beijing, Zhang could just be coming down the other side of the mountain now. Both men like to come forward, while they also both give a good shot and take a shot. So, this should be a lot of fun while it lasts and, despite Joyce being the heavy favourite, it could be very competitive early doors. Zhang really put it on Hrgovic last summer and had the well-fancied Croat in trouble on a number of occasions. Couple that with Joyce's tendency to start a little slowly and a case can be made for the visitor doing very well in the opening sessions, with his fast hands beating the slower favourite to the punch.

Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce - could we see a British showdown in the near future?