Boxing betting tips: Joe Cordina versus Edward Vazquez live on DAZN

Chris Oliver is back to look ahead to Saturday night's big fight between Joe Cordina and Edward Vazquez – check out his preview here.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday November 4 2pts Joe Cordina to win by decision 11/10 (William Hill, Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Joe Cordina is the star attraction as Matchroom return to Monte Carlo with a DAZN-televised show on Saturday night. Cordina was on the bill the last time Eddie Hearn’s promotional outfit staged a card at the Casino de Monte-Carlo in 2019 and this time returns as a world champion to make his first defence against Edward Vazquez. Cordina won the super featherweight title with a stunning one-punch knockout of Kenichi Ogawa in June last year, only to break a bone in his right hand when preparing for his next outing and, instead of introducing an interim belt until he was fit again, the IBF sensationally stripped their champion. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov beat Zelfa Barrett for the vacant title before facing Cordina in April, when the pair served up a Fight of the Year contender and it was much to the delight of the vociferous crowd in Cardiff that the Welshman got the nod via a split decision.

After two very tough assignments and with some big-money bouts on the horizon, Cordina looks to have been given an easier fight this weekend. Or at least that’s how the bookmakers see it, with the champion a best price 1/10 and Vazquez available at 8/1. The challenger brings a respectable 15-1 (3 KOs) record over from the US, with his only defeat coming to Matchroom prospect Raymond Ford in February 2022 and that split decision really could have gone either way. However, that was down at featherweight and while Vazquez has won four in a row since, they have all been by decision and his record suggests he won’t have the power to trouble Cordina, especially now up at 130lb. That’s not to say Vazquez doesn’t have plenty of ability because, as he showed against the unbeaten Ford, the Texas native is tricky, quick and moves well. He has never boxed at world level, though, and has only once fought outside of America. So, he could be found wanting for experience as well as power here. Vazquez could also be meeting Cordina at the wrong time. The 2016 Olympian has always had silky skills and lightning-fast hands, but injuries meant he lacked momentum. That has all changed now and as is so often the case, becoming a world champion seems to have taken his game to a new level. In switching Ogawa’s lights out in the blink of an eye, he proved he has power and those who said he lacked heart were forced to eat their words when he prevailed in a real war of attrition against Rakhimov.

Joe Cordina can get back on track on Saturday

Given all of that, it’s very hard to go against Cordina but deciding how he wins is a tough call, with slight odds against available for both the champion to win by decision and by stoppage. With Cordina being the bigger and more powerful of the two, as well as the Ogawa knockout remaining fresh in the memory, it’s very tempting to side with the champion to retain his belt inside the distance. However, five of Cordina’s last seven fights have gone to the scorecards and Vazquez can be a slippery customer who is hard to nail cleanly. Without the backing of his Cardiff faithful and in this unusually quiet casino setting, there’s every chance this may not be as exciting as Cordina’s last two outings in his back yard. The Welshman should win pretty handily, but the fancy is for that to be after the full 12 rounds and BY DECISION AT 11/10. CLICK HERE to back Cordina by decison with Sky Bet Posted at 1040 BST on 03/11/23