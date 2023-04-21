Chris Oliver is backing Joe Cordina for a deserved victory on Saturday, before attention turns to a genuine blockbuster in Las Vegas.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday April 22 3pts Joe Cordina to win by decision at 6/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Gervonta Davis to win in rounds 7-12 at 5/2 (Sky Bet, BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Boxing fans have had their fair share of misery lately, but this is the kind of weekend which reminds us all why we love the sport. There's a genuine super-fight in the US, but first up on DAZN we have a cracking contest as JOE CORDINA takes on Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in a bid to win back the world title he was unfairly stripped of. Cordina won the IBF super featherweight strap last June with a sensational one-punch knockout of the formidable Kenichi Ogawa but broke a bone in his right hand when training for a first defence against Rakhimov. Rather than introduce an interim title until Cordina was fit again, the IBF stripped the Welshman and made Rakhimov fight Zelfa Barrett for the world title. Cordina had every right to feel hard done by and will be desperate to right that wrong on Saturday night. Both men are unbeaten, but it is Cordina (15-0) who enters as the 2/5 favourite, with home advantage in both a promotional and geographical sense. The atmosphere was electric in the Cardiff Arena when Cordina won the title last year and it is sure to be bouncing once again as he makes his return.

Although Cordina was a slight favourite here last summer, it was Ogawa who was considered the puncher in the fight and if anyone was going to score a second-round stoppage, it was expected to be the man from Japan. So, that knockout of the year contender from Cordina was a real statement and very much a coming-out performance, with his career proving a bit of a slow burner prior to that. Rakhimov (17-0-1), who can be backed at 12/5, had drawn with the experienced 'JoJo' Diaz when fighting for the same belt in in early 2021, but made no mistake against Barret with a nine-round stoppage in November. However, he was given all sorts of problems by the slick skills of the Manchester man that night, including being dropped in the third round, before Rakhimov's pressure began to tell. With Barrett appearing to be struggling on his feet, Rakhimov closed the show in good style to become the first professional boxer from Tajikistan to win a world title. Rakhimov brings good power and constant pressure to the party, so Cordina needs to be at his best to pass this stern test. However, like so many before him, I believe winning a world title will take his game up another level and he can delight his vociferous home support by reclaiming the belt that is rightfully his. As tough and game as Rakhimov is, Barrett showed he can be outboxed and Cordina, with his fast hands and smart footwork, will fancy his chances of doing just the same. The visitor isn't hard to hit either and, following the stunning knockout against Ogawa, the 13/5 available for another Cordina stoppage will tempt many in. However, he wasn't noted for his power prior to that, with eight early wins from his previous 14 bouts, and the confidence may not be fully back with right hand just yet following major surgery. With that in mind, take Cordina to stay on his toes and box his way to a POINTS VICTORY at 6/5.

Support for Garcia this week now sees him a best price of 11/5, but Davis remains a warm favourite at 2/5 and that's no surprise given his better overall resume. With 26 early wins on a perfect 28-fight record, Davis has developed into the star his mentor Floyd Mayweather told us he would be and has done so by leaving a trail of flattened opponents behind him. He has jumped around the weight divisions to collect various alphabet baubles but, no matter how big the size difference, his opponents seem to have no answer to the dynamite in the fists of the 5'5” powerhouse from Baltimore. Davis's sublime left uppercut finish of three-weight world champion Leo Santa Cruz in 2020 could top any highlight knockout reel, while he has shown patience and intelligence in stoppage wins over Mario Barrios (TKO11), Rolando Romero (TKO6) and Hector Luis Garcia (TKO9) since. Garcia is four years the younger at 24 but has quickly caught up with his older foe with a string of early finishes in eye-catching fashion. 'King Ry' spent 15 months out of the ring due to mental health problems following his breakthrough seventh-round victory over Britain's Luke Campbell in January 2021, but he looked as good as ever when stopping Javier Fortuna in six rounds on his second outing back last July. Garcia's lightning-fast hands make him a real problem for anyone. The speed with which he throws his money punch, the lead left hook, is frightening and his excellent jab is just as quick. It was the former weapon that put paid to Campbell and Fortuna, both of whom are southpaws like Davis, and they were especially susceptible to Garcia’s signature shot. Indeed, Garcia professes to relish fighting 'lefties' for that reason and his record backs that up. However, Campbell floored him with a big overhand left in the second round of their contest and, while Garcia quickly regained control of the fight in fine style, he is unlikely to do so if Davis connects with something similar.

Gervota Davis

Conversely, we are yet to see Davis hurt, never mind hit the canvas, so we know he takes a shot well and he can be hard to hit cleanly from his low stance. The major concern for Davis backers is his tendency to start slowly, which could land him in trouble early doors as Garcia is noted for flying out of the blocks. The bigger and taller man, the underdog likes to come forward from the opening bell and impose his size on his opponents, which he invariably does with his rapid combinations. His best chance could well be early on, so the 17/2 about Garcia winning in the first half catches the eye. However, those slow starts from Davis have been by design, as he looks to work his opponents out and take the sting out of their attacks before he goes through the gears once he's seen enough. I don't expect him to be caught cold and he should be fully prepared for the early rounds being fraught with danger. Garcia's speed and power is there for all to see, but that may be 'all' he has, and Davis is the more rounded fighter. Also carrying huge power, he can box or fight, go forwards or backwards, and has an excellent ring IQ. My feeling is that he can look after himself early doors, then begin to time his opponent and land one of his huge left hands when Garcia slows down a little. The favourite also has the benefit of a tune-up fight in January, whereas it is nine months since we last saw Garcia in the ring. It's just 4/5 for Davis to win inside the distance, but I see it being in the second half, which is a much more reasonable 5/2 chance, rather than the first half at 13/5.