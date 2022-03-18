DAVID AVANESYAN was hoping for a bigger name than Oskari Metz for the defence of his European title on Saturday night.

The Newark-based Russian heads the BT Sport-televised show at the Wembley Arena as he closes in on a world title shot, but he is proving too good for his own good at present.

A much talked about fight with Conor Benn failed to materialise thanks to the latter's team deciding he isn't ready for that test just yet, while the WBC called for Avanesyan versus Virgil Ortiz as a final eliminator for the belt, but the top American prospect declined and went looking elsewhere instead. Avanesyan is the king of the 'who needs him' club at the moment and will be looking for another impressive performance to keep up the pressure on the big boys in the welterweight division.

His failure to secure a high-profile fight has worked out well for Metz, who gets his shot at the European strap, but he may soon be wishing Avanesyan got his wish against a big name when this one gets going.

Metz boasts a perfect 15-fight record but has fought against mediocre opposition, mainly in his native Finland, and this is a huge step up in class. His best win came over Michal Syrowatka (22-3 at the time) via an eight-round decision in July 2020 and, in his first 12-rounder, he needs to improve on that form to trouble Avanesyan.

A 1/20 favourite, Avanesyan has rattled off five straight stoppage wins since losing to Egidijus Kavaliauskas four years ago, with the highlights being handing Kerman Lejarraga (TKO 9) and Josh Kelly (TKO 6) their first defeats. Kelly was tipped for big things, but the Olympian couldn't live with the pace set by the relentless Avanesyan and quickly crumbled at the halfway point when they met 13 months ago. Avanesyan blasted out Liam Taylor in two rounds last time and won't be hanging around here.

Metz, who can be backed at 14/1, does the basics well enough but doesn't have the power (just five KOs) to trouble the favourite and if you can't keep Avanesyan off then you are in for a painful night. The 33-year-old is strong at the weight and doesn't give his opponents an inch, with his constant pressure physically punishing and mentally draining. He doesn't carry one-punch knockout power but breaks people down systematically and is fancied to stop Metz somewhere between ROUNDS FIVE AND EIGHT at 15/8.

Sheer class?

On the undercard, HAMZAH SHEERAZ has his first outing since his controversial victory over Bradley Skeete.

Having struggled to catch up with the skilful Skeete, the highly-touted Sheeraz got to him in the eighth round but somehow escaped disqualification when hitting his man when he was down. Sheeraz stopped him in the next round in a contest that left a sour taste and now moves to up middleweight to take on Jez Smith.

Smith (13-4) has lost four of his last six, including three by stoppage, and he will do well to hear the final bell here. He doesn't have the skills of Skeete, and Sheeraz, who should be suited by the move up to 160lb, can find a home for his big shots much easier this time. It's 4/1 Sheeraz to get rid of Smith in ROUNDS FIVE OR SIX and that rates good value.