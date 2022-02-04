Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will face off in their eagerly-anticipated bout at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night – read Chris Oliver's preview below.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday February 5 1pt Liam Williams to beat Chris Eubank Jr at 13/5 (General) 1pt Keith Thurman to win by decision at 15/8 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Boxing makes a much-anticipated return to these shores on Saturday night and what a main event we have in store to kick us off. The sport had its own 'Dry January' following a month-long ban imposed by the British Boxing Board of Control, but February looks set to more than make up for it with a fantastic run of shows over the next four weekends, and Chris Eubank Jr versus LIAM WILLIAMS could well be the pick of them. The pair have been engaged in a war of words on social media for some time and not only is their clash at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena a real grudge match, it is also a crossroads fight with big ramifications for both the winner and the loser. Both men are probably better known for their losses and another notch in the 'L' column will likely put paid to any world title dreams. Eubank (31-2) dropped a narrow points loss to Billy Joe Saunders in late 2014 before he was comprehensively outboxed over 12 rounds when challenging George Groves for his WBA super middleweight strap in early 2018 and is still searching for that career-defining victory. Admittedly, he did outpoint Arthur Abraham (2017) and James DeGale (2019), but both those former champions were well past their best. The same applies to Williams (23-3-1), who was unlucky to suffer a bad cut against Liam Smith in 2017 when ahead on the scorecards after nine rounds. However, there were no arguments when he dropped a majority decision in the rematch and he was soundly beaten on points when travelling to America for his title tilt against the very talented, but equally frustrating, Demetrius Andrade when last seen nine months ago. Another crack at a belt will likely beckon for the victor, while the loser here will face the uphill task of having to rebuild in the twilight years of his career following yet another loss when stepped up in class. They arrive with similar profiles and look evenly matched on paper, but the betting tells a very different story with Eubank now a top price of 4/11 and Williams 13/5 having drifted over the last few days. Eubank Jr the star attraction but facing stern test Eubank is very much the 'A-side' here and much better known outside of hardcore boxing circles, largely thanks to his surname and his media-friendly soundbites, so it is no surprise that the money has come for him in fight week. The aforementioned wins over Abraham and DeGale set the form standard on paper in this contest, but that pair had little left at the time and it's debatable just what Eubank beat on those occasions. The DeGale victory should have been the springboard to the greater heights he had long told us he was destined to reach, but inactivity halted that momentum and he has fought only three times in the subsequent three years.

Chris Eubank Jr

Having teamed up with Roy Jones Jr. during the pandemic, Eubank's last two fights have been under the guidance of the legendary former fighter and the jury is still very much out on the partnership. He firstly coasted through 10 rounds against Marcus Morrison with very little in the way of meaningful action, then looked lacklustre in four of the five rounds against the unknown Wanik Awdijan before the German bizarrely retired on his stool. Eubank may well just have been trying a few things out against opponents he didn't fear too much, but he looked more like a bad Roy Jones impersonator for much of the time and possibly trying to be something he is not. Being aggressive and rattling off rapid combinations comes naturally to him, so taking his time and trying to pick single shots is an approach that will take some learning for the Brighton native. Sticking with the trainer theme, an intriguing sub-plot to this fascinating middleweight contest is the addition of Adam Booth to the corner of Williams. Booth, who is arguably the most respected coach Britain, worked with Eubank for a couple of fights in 2015 and currently trains his cousin, Harlem, who fights on the undercard in Wales. It would be no surprise to see Williams take his form to a new level under the brilliant Booth, who could provide invaluable insight into the weaknesses of the man in the opposite corner. Much has been made of Eubank fighting up at super middleweight on plenty of occasions and that Williams campaigned a light middleweight for a long time, with many suggesting the favourite will be the bigger man here. However, Williams, who actually began his career at this weight, is very strong at 160lb and has looked better than ever since stepping back up to this division, impressively recording seven straight stoppages before coming unstuck against Andrade. There was certainly no shame in that loss last time, as Andrade is an unbeaten two-weight world champion blessed with skills aplenty and an awkward southpaw style, and Williams did manage to rock him badly in round nine. That highlighted the power he carries as a middleweight and Eubank can also bang a bit at the weight, so there could be fireworks if they meet each other in the centre of the ring, with neither man shy of a tear-up. While both have shown to have very solid chins, Eubank certainly has the edge in speed and boasts more shots in his arsenal, but Williams has the better jab and arguably a superior ring IQ. Another tick in the box of Williams is his superb work rate. As flashy as Eubank is when he lets his hands go, he is known to fight in spurts and likes to take the odd breather, but the relentless Williams won't allow that and the high pace could take its toll on the favourite if they make it to the later rounds. Williams the value call in expected thriller I am really struggling to split the pair and make a confident call in what should be an all-action thriller, so the 13/5 about a Williams victory rates the value call for me. If Eubank is back to his aggressive best and firing on all cylinders, he may well have too much in his armoury to win a fire fight. However, the signs that Jones Jr. is trying to reprogram Eubank away from his natural strengths is a concern for the 32-year-old, who is running out if time to prove to the world he is as good as he has been telling us for the best part of a decade.

Liam Williams in training this week

The worry for Williams is how he handles the big stage and the pressure of fighting in front of a big home crowd, but the vociferous Welsh support could quickly turn into a big positive if he gets off to a good start and they could well spur him on to a famous victory. CLICK HERE to back Williams to win with Sky Bet There is a bit of star appeal on the undercard as double Olympic champion Claressa Shields competes in the UK for the first time since picking up a gold medal at the London Games in 2012. The American takes on Ema Kozin, who may be unbeaten in 22 fights but can be backed at 12/1 as she takes on one of the best female fighters in the world, and those looks odds look justified. Shields has barely lost a round en route to a perfect 11-fight record as a professional and she is over here to showcase her talents ahead of a scheduled unification bout with Savannah Marshall, who handed Shields her sole defeat (amateur or pro) just before the 2012 Olympics. Shields only has two stoppages to her name in the paid ranks and the 1/20 favourite looks set for another points victory here, although there is little value in the 1/2 about that outcome. Thurman set for winning return However, there is more juice in the price (15/8) for KEITH THURMAN beating Mario Barrios by decision in the big fight in the US later in the night, which UK fans can see live on Fite TV. Once the top welterweight in the world following good wins over Shawn Porter (2016) and Danny Garcia (2017), Thurman is returning from two and a half years off after losing his uneaten record to Manny Pacquiao via a split decision when last in action. At his best, he would be fancied to stop Barrios, who steps up in weight after also suffering the first loss of his career when halted in the 11th round by Gervonta Davis at light welterweight in June. Thurman is sure to be ring-rusty after the layoff and while he is still expected to have too much here, he may have to settle for a points win against the match-fit, but smaller, opponent. CLICK HERE to back Thurman to win by decision with Sky Bet Posted at 1130 GMT on 04/02/22