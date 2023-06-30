Boxing betting tips and preview: Franchon Crews-Dezurn v Savannah Marshall live on Sky Sports

Chris Oliver previews a huge night of boxing on Saturday, headlined by the big clash between Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall.

Boxing betting tips: Crews-Dezurn v Marshall 2pts double Savannah Marshall and Dalton Smith both to win by decision at 15/8 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Savannah Marshall jumps straight back into the big time when she challenges Franchon Crews-Dezurn for all of the latter's world super middleweight titles on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports. Nine months have passed since Marshall lost a unanimous decision against Claressa Shields for undisputed status at middleweight in one of the biggest all-female fights of all time. Following that first defeat as a professional, the Hartlepool native didn't want any part of a tune-up fight for her comeback and now steps up in weight to take on the best at 168lb at the Manchester Arena. Crews-Dezurn has also lost to Shields, but that was in late 2016 when they were both making their debuts, and the former American Idol contestant has hit the high notes in the ring since by going on to claim all four belts at super middleweight. The 36-year-old, whose record is now 8-1, completed the set of titles with a unanimous points victory over the previously unbeaten Elin Cederroos 15 months ago and arrives in England full of confidence. Classy Marshall can prove too strong However, quite what she has achieved in capturing the four straps is open to debate, with the higher weight divisions in the female game clearly lacking depth and that is certainly the case at super middleweight. So, despite being undisputed, Crews-Dezurn is a 7/2 underdog, with Marshall a strong 2/7 favourite get back to winning ways by becoming a two-weight world champion. Marshall not only has the better form in the book but has also achieved it in style, with 10 knockouts from her 12 wins, and she didn't go beyond three rounds in any of her three WBO middleweight defences. Then came the Shields defeat, but there was certainly no shame in losing to the brilliant three-weight world champion from Michigan and Marshall more than played her part in a huge event for women's boxing.

Marshall ran into possibly the best version we've seen of Shields so far that night and although there was no debate about who had won at the final bell, each of the 10 rounds was competitive and the double Olympic champion from the US was given her toughest fight to date in the professional ranks. It may have been 12 years ago and in the amateurs, but Marshall already holds a victory over Crews-Dezurn and that is another positive for the home fighter here. The tall and rangy challenger holds a height and reach advantage, despite being the one stepping up in weight, and will be looking to keep the champion on the end of her long levers. That is how Marshall creates her power and she can employ those tactics to make full use of her better boxing skills. The shorter and more rugged Crews-Dezurn is likely to be pressing the action from the start, with the aim to get inside, where she can land her hooks to body and head. That will be easier said than done, though, and she runs the risk of being met on the way in by the heavy hands of Marshall. Given Marshall's impressive knockout ratio, the 13/2 about her registering the 11th stoppage of her career is very tempting. However, the much more likely outcome is MARSHALL BY DECISION, which is priced accordingly at 8/15. On the back of her first career defeat, she can keep it safe and box her way to a points victory against the tough, but limited, American. Smith can prove doubters wrong Across the Pennines in Sheffield, local prospect Dalton Smith tops the DAZN-televised bill against Sam Maxwell for the British super lightweight title. The hype train was at full speed for Smith (14-0) after stopping 10 of his first 12 opponents, but back-to-back lacklustre points wins over Kaisee Benjamin and Billy Allington have caused the brakes to be pumped a little.

Dalton Smith

Smith has blamed the listless performances on a lack of motivation against lesser opposition, while plenty of fans have been quick to suggest he isn't as good as they first thought, and we could find out which is true here. Maxwell is fighting for his old belt, as he ditched the British title in search of bigger fights and was quickly derailed from that path when stopped in nine rounds last April by Alejandro Meses, who was 15-5 at the time and caused quite an upset against the previously unbeaten favourite. After returning with a routine victory in a six-rounder (points) in February, Maxwell is given the chance to get right back on track here and he could represent a serious test for Smith if back to the form that saw him outpoint Akeem Ennis Brown a little under two years ago. However, that is not reflected in the betting, with Smith 1/8 to successfully defend his titles and Maxwell available at a best price of 15/2. The power and accuracy of the champion, who is economical and wastes very little, can prove the difference in these former Great Britain teammates. Similar to the main event in Manchester, a stoppage for the 'jolly' would be no surprise, especially in the second half (7/4), but a DECISION VICTORY FOR THE TALENTED SMITH looks a worthy favourite in the method of victory market at 17/20. The double pays 15/8 and that could be the way to approach this Saturday night of two televised cards. Posted at 0655 BST on 30/06/23