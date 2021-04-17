Demetrius Andrade ready to school Liam Williams on Saturday April 17

Andrade (29-0 with 18 KOs) puts his WBO world middleweight title on the line against Welsh raider Williams (23-2-1 with 18 wins inside distance). The bout will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN and broadcast on BBC Radio Five Live.

It’s now 15 months since 33-year-old ‘Boo Boo’ last defended his title in a stoppage of Luke Keeler in January 2020. And he’s excited to be back.

He said: “It’s been since January last year since I last put my hands on somebody. We got the knockout against Luke Keeler who was supposed to come and take what is rightfully mine.

“Same thing going on here, I’m back in action in Miami, this is my second home.”

Williams is in confident mood heading into the biggest test of his life, and has vowed to “smash” the reigning champion and take his belt. Andrade though - a 2/7 favourite with Sky Bet - says he’s heard it all before.

Andrade: same old story

“I don’t know until I get in there with Williams. They all say they’re going to do something to me, knock me out, beat me up, snatch my belt, they’ve all got a plan until they get hit and then it’s a different story.

“It’s all good, it’s part of the hype, it’s part of ther job to do what they need to do to get in their mind but at the end of the day I end up getting mind control over them anyway and we do what we do and get the W.”

“Nobody is going to know until the bell rings at the end of the day. I don’t sit here and say that Williams is or isn’t going to bring the fight. Once we get in there and if he does then we’ll see, if he doesn’t then he doesn’t. We all know I’m going to bring the fight.



“At the end of the day I train hard and smarter every single day, I’ve been doing this a very long time. I’ve fought all of them already, there’s nothing new I’ve seen from Williams. Okay he’s tough and bringing it forward, alright well at the end of the day I’m going to have the answers for whatever he brings forward.”

Williams will be educated

One thing Andrade is convinced about is the result. He is also supremely confident about the manner of it.



“I’m going to be glad to sit back and watch the beautiful boxing match that I put on after I’ve beat him. I’ll watch and say ‘hey you’ve done a great job banging a guy that came to fight’.



“That’s what I’ve been doing, schooling people, I’m an educator.”