Ebanie Bridges: I’ll be a hero if I f*** up Shannon Courtenay

‘The Blonde Bomber’ from Australia locks horns with Courtenay for the vacant WBA bantamweight title, live on Sky Sports and DAZN on April 10.

And the 34-year-old maths teacher from New South Wales (5-0 as a professional) is pulling no punches in the build-up, saying she plans to leave Shannon’s face “like a smashed crab on a rock”.

Ebanie says too many people are writing off her chances heading into her big world-title bid.

She explained: “I’m definitely being underestimated but that’s great. I’m all about shock value. Everything that I do makes headlines, that’s just me. I’m naturally like that, it just happens.

“When I get in there and throw the first punch of the fight, people are going to sit there and they’re going to be shocked because they have no idea what I'm capable of. I’m not just a Barbie Boxercise fighter.”

Courtenay (6-1) may be the home fighter on April 10, but Bridges says she gets the feeling that not everybody will be in her corner.

“I feel like if I beat Shannon Courtenay I'll go down as a f***ing folk hero in the UK because everyone is DM’ing me asking me to knock her out.

“They’re all like, ‘hey I’m British and I just want you to shut her up and knock her out because she’s so arrogant’. It’s crazy how many messages I get. I feel like there’s so much pressure on me to f**k her up. Nobody seems to like her over there. If I win, I’m going to be a hero.”

While Bridges might be confident, she is absolutely not underestimating Courtenay.

"I’m not getting ahead of myself though because I know Shannon is a great boxer. She’s not going to be easy. I’m not going in there thinking this is going to be a walkover. I don’t think that about anyone.

“Losing is not an option, I’ll find a way. Is she going to be able to handle what I’m bringing? We’re both skilled, both of us have styles that are pleasing to the eye.

“If she doesn’t end up getting knocked out, then by the end of the fight her face is going to end up looking like a smashed crab on a rock. It’s going to be messed up. She won’t be looking the same when this is finished.”

Courtenay vs Bridge is just part of a big Matchroom card on April 10. Welterweight prospect Conor Benn faces Samuel Vargas while WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall makes the first defence of her title against Femke Hermans.