At last, the wait appears to be over - we will finally get Canelo vs GGG 3 later this year.

Four years on from their epic second meeting, these two titans of the sport will at last lock horns for a third time, likely on Saturday September 17 in Las Vegas.

That date had been apparently locked in weeks ago - with the two men just needing to win interim bouts to make it official. Golovkin vs Ryoto Murata at middleweight in Japan and Canelo vs Dmitry Bivol at light-heavy.

Canelo makes decision and its…GGG 3

GGG kept up his side of the bargain with a thrilling victory in Saitama in early April, but then Bivol threatened to tear up the script by claiming an upset victory over the reigning P4P king in Las Vegas on May 7.

Canelo talked of an immediate rematch vs Bivol in the aftermath of that loss, which would have scuppered the Golovkin trilogy for now. Just over two weeks on though, he appears to have come to a very different conclusion.

He told ESPN: “In the next few days we will announce the September fight. Surely it will be against GGG because we already had that agreement, but I will also fight Bivol again (after that).”