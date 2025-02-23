Sporting Life
Dmitry Bivol
Dmitry Bivol

Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2: Bivol gains revenge as Joseph Parker stops Martin Bakole

By Sporting Life
Boxing
Sun February 23, 2025 · 1h ago

Dmitry Bivol overcame Artur Beterbiev in their highly-anticipated rematch to win the undisputed light-heavyweight world title in Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old, who suffered his first defeat against his fellow Russian back in October, prevailed in Riyadh in a deserved majority decision points win.

With scores of 114-114, 116-112 and 115-113, Bivol claims the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles.

Earlier, Joseph Parker stopped Martin Bakole in round two of their Riyadh bout to retain his interim WBO heavyweight title.

The New Zealand boxer was initially set to face IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, but the Briton pulled out of the fight on Thursday, citing illness.

Up stepped 33-year-old Congolese fighter Bakole, who got off to a sluggish start but looked more assured when he landed a big hit to end round one.

Bakole’s evening came to a quick conclusion, however, after Parker sent him flying with a huge right hook to the head for the swift technical knockout.

The result means Parker becomes the WBO mandatory challenger for full title-holder Oleksandr Usyk.

