Anthony Yarde was beaten on Saturday
Anthony Yarde beaten by Artur Beterbiev in thrilling Wembley scrap

By Sporting Life
23:29 · SAT January 28, 2023

Anthony Yarde failed in his against-the-odds bid to become a unified world champion after he was stopped in the eighth round by Artur Beterbiev in a thrilling contest at Wembley Arena.

Londoner Yarde hoped home advantage and an electric atmosphere would propel him to the WBO, WBC and IBF world light-heavyweight titles on Saturday night.

But the brilliant Beterbiev proved too strong for his 31-year-old opponent – seven years his junior – as the Montreal-based Russian took his 19th victory when Yarde’s corner called off the fight.

