Whyte will face Joshua in a rematch
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte to be held on August 12 at The O2 in London live on DAZN PPV

By Sporting Life
16:56 · THU July 06, 2023

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Dillian Whyte has been announced for August 12 at The O2 in London, live on DAZN PPV.

After discussions over taking on Tyson Fury broke down, former world champion Joshua had been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, though, will now face off against Whyte again, having defeated his rival in a British and Commonwealth title clash in December 2015 to avenge a defeat when they had met as amateurs.

Joshua is continuing to build up his record again, having beaten Jermaine Franklin on points in April after suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the unified champion who is set to face Britain’s Daniel Dubois in Poland next month.

Joshua v Whyte: Big Fight details

  • Date and venue: August 12 at The O2 in London
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 2200 BST (undercard begins at 1900 BST)
  • TV Channel: DAZN around the world and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.
  • Tickets: £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300, £400 and £800 (VIP). Available to O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority from 10.00am on Friday July 7. Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from 10.00am on Saturday July 8, General Sale from 9.00am on Monday July 10.

“I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year,” said Joshua. “August 12 is the date, I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.”

Whyte, 36, recovered from his sixth-round loss against WBC champion Fury at Wembley in April 2022 with his own victory over Franklin in November last year.

If Joshua comes through his rematch with Whyte, he is then expected to go on to meet Wilder in another lucrative heavyweight showdown.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “At times it may have looked like a game of bluff, but now we are set and with everything that’s on the line this is an absolute must win for both.

“The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other.

“Just like the first time at The O2, get ready for fireworks August 12 and a huge night of boxing.”

