Anthony Joshua v Deontay Wilder: Huge heavyweight clash on the cards after AJ floors Helenius

Anthony Joshua is confident a potential fight with Deontay Wilder will happen soon and insists he continues to carry the heavyweight division.

Joshua claimed the 26th victory of his professional career on Saturday with a thunderous seventh-round stoppage of last-minute opponent Robert Helenius at London's O2 Arena. While it was a spectacular finish, Joshua faced boos during the third round before jeers returned by the halfway mark following another pedestrian round. The sold-out crowd were up on their feet after one minute and 27 seconds of round seven, but this contest was always a stepping stone to an eagerly-anticipated clash with ex-WBC belt-holder Wilder.

Fury is top of the rankings ahead of Usyk

Discussions between the camps of Joshua and Wilder continue to take place with Saudi Arabia’s promotional company Skills Challenge looking to host the bout between former champions in January or February. “Any time is a good time to fight. It could have been Wilder eight years ago or Wilder now. It don’t matter,” Joshua insisted. “It is only a fight and boxing wins so roll on really. There is no worry to me when it is. “I am just happy we can get the fight going and I think people appreciate that I am doing my best to keep heavyweight boxing on the map. “Yeah, we’re carrying heavyweight boxing. I have believed that for years I have played my part in bringing entertainment to heavyweight boxing.

