The British heavyweight secured a unanimous points victory over Franklin at the O2 Arena on Saturday to earn his first win in almost two-and-a-half years.

Joshua went into the clash having lost three of his last five bouts, which included consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

His last fight came against Usyk in Saudi Arabia in August and Joshua hopes he will not have to wait as long before he is back in the ring again.

He told BBC’s One Show on Friday: “It’s been nine months since I was last in the ring and I don’t want to leave it that long again.

“I want to get back in there in the next three months I’d say and just kind of get the ball rolling.”