Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Anthony Joshua on his way to a points win
Anthony Joshua on his way to a points win

Anthony Joshua targets swift return to the ring after beating Jermaine Franklin

By Sporting Life
21:51 · FRI April 07, 2023

Anthony Joshua says he wants to get back in the ring “in the next three months” following his victory over Jermaine Franklin.

The British heavyweight secured a unanimous points victory over Franklin at the O2 Arena on Saturday to earn his first win in almost two-and-a-half years.

Joshua went into the clash having lost three of his last five bouts, which included consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

His last fight came against Usyk in Saudi Arabia in August and Joshua hopes he will not have to wait as long before he is back in the ring again.

He told BBC’s One Show on Friday: “It’s been nine months since I was last in the ring and I don’t want to leave it that long again.

“I want to get back in there in the next three months I’d say and just kind of get the ball rolling.”

Following his win over Franklin Joshua said a showdown with Tyson Fury was the fight “the boxing world needs”.

“Dillian Whyte or Tyson Fury? Well, 100 per cent Tyson Fury,” Joshua said after the fight.

“That is the pot of gold. That is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. That’s what it is all about, so definitely Tyson Fury.

“Yeah (another warm-up fight) would be ideal, after that long lay-off, to get active. But sometimes an opportunity presents itself and you have to grab it with both hands.

“In that sense, if the opportunity presented itself and coach and team agree it is a good opportunity, I would take it and grab it with both hands, 100 per cent. The boxing world needs it.”

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....