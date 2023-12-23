Anthony Joshua stops Otto Wallin but is Deontay Wilder fight off after Joseph Parker win?

The two co-headlined a massive bill in Saudi Arabia, one which also saw Britain's Daniel Dubois claim an important win, and it had been expected that both would take care of business to set up a 2024 showdown.

But while Joshua was dominant from the opening bell on his way to a knockout at the end of round five, Wilder had earlier been resoundingly beaten on points by a resurgent Joseph Parker, who one judge believed had won every round.

Wilder expressed dismay at the decision but he appeared to be alone in questioning it after a timid display, one which suggested that his single round of action since the end of his Tyson Fury trilogy may have left him underdone, or else two heavy defeats to Fury had left a lasting mark.

Joshua on the other hand has been more active and after stopping Robert Helenius in August, he built on that with an imperious display against an opponent who had once given Fury a real scare himself.

Wallin looked in trouble in the fifth round and at the end of it, his corner informed the referee that their man would not be returning for the sixth.