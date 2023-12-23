Anthony Joshua stops Otto Wallin but is Deontay Wilder fight off after Joseph Parker win?

Anthony Joshua produced one of his best displays in years to knock out Otto Wallin in Riyadh, but his anticipated clash with Deontay Wilder may now be off.
The two co-headlined a massive bill in Saudi Arabia, one which also saw Britain's Daniel Dubois claim an important win, and it had been expected that both would take care of business to set up a 2024 showdown.
But while Joshua was dominant from the opening bell on his way to a knockout at the end of round five, Wilder had earlier been resoundingly beaten on points by a resurgent Joseph Parker, who one judge believed had won every round.
Wilder expressed dismay at the decision but he appeared to be alone in questioning it after a timid display, one which suggested that his single round of action since the end of his Tyson Fury trilogy may have left him underdone, or else two heavy defeats to Fury had left a lasting mark.
Joshua on the other hand has been more active and after stopping Robert Helenius in August, he built on that with an imperious display against an opponent who had once given Fury a real scare himself.
Wallin looked in trouble in the fifth round and at the end of it, his corner informed the referee that their man would not be returning for the sixth.
"I can't grade my performance, my team will judge that for me – and the fans at home, I'm sure they'll have a lot to say so I'll leave that up to them," said Joshua when interviewed in the ring.
Asked whether this was a throwback to the Joshua of old, he downplayed the performance and paid tribute to his opponent.
"Not a throwback fight, just another fight. I respect Otto. I respect what he's bringing to the table. Not so much a throwback fight, just another day at the office.
"(It's) victory by any means. When I pray, every cell, my spirit, my mind, is leading towards victory.
"I've been around the block, man. Hard work kids, staying focused, dedicated to your craft will pay dividends in the long run.
"I'm just a gifted fighter that has a special gift and I use it to the best of my ability.
"I'm searching for greatness. I'm not just hopping around enjoying myself."
On Wilder's defeat, Joshua insisted that the American would be back as he underlined the 'snakes and ladders' nature of professional boxing.
"I wasn't watching, I just focus on myself. I know how important this fight is for me. I heard that Deontay lost, so what? He'll come back. It shows that it's fine margins in this business.
"Deontay, I could rip him apart right now, but I'm going to take the higher ground, and I hope he comes back.
"You can do anything, just don't give up. Keep on pushing, keep on striving."
Eddie Hearn was more bullish, labelling Joshua as 'the best heavyweight in the world' after a 'punch perfect performance.
"I think he's unbeatable," said Hearn. "I think 2024 is going to be a massive year for him."