Anthony Joshua made one of the biggest movies of his glittering career so far on Monday when he signed a huge deal with DAZN to have his fights streamed by the ‘Netflix of sports’ in the UK.

The move comes after intense negotiations which ended with the former IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion deciding to move on from a long and successful association with Sky Sports.

Joshua has been a mainstay on Sky in the UK throughout his professional career since winning gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games. He has been a huge pay-per-view cash cow for the pay TV broadcaster, drawing huge numbers to the Sky platform.

Usyk rematch to start a new chapter

Now though the 32-year-old star (24-2) will begin a new chapter in his career with DAZN, starting with the expected August rematch vs Oleksandr Usyk - which reportedly will take place in Saudi Arabia.

AJ lost his titles to Usyk via a comprehensive decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September, and will aim to become a three-time world heavyweight king by gaining revenge over the Ukrainian superstar.

Should Joshua come out victorious there, the clamour for a unification match vs fellow Brit Tyson Fury will once again reach fever pitch. They came close to fighting last year before Deontay Wilder won an arbitration ruling to force a trilogy fight with ‘The Gypsy King’.

Joshua’s deal with DAZN is reportedly worth in the region of £100million per year, and is the latest huge splash by the streaming platform, which also has deals with the likes of P4P king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin and Irish superstar Katie Taylor. It has also streamed Joshua’s fights outside the UK for a number of years.

DAZN has though sustained heavy losses so far as it looks to navigate to future profitability. The signing of Joshua in the UK market will be seen as a step towards accelerating that process.

AJ on why he signed for DAZN

The fighter himself said: “I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster. Negotiations at this level take time so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division.

“I've been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.

“DAZN's vision and passion to innovate is what attracted me to the partnership. They are leading the digital landscape in sport and the future of sports broadcasting. I am really looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”