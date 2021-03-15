Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams confirmed for April 17

The 28-year-old Williams (23-2-1) will lock horns with Andrade in Hollywood, Florida in a showdown which will be streamed worldwide by DAZN.

It’s a first world-title challenge for Williams - who suffered his two professional defeats in back-to-back losses to Liam Smith in 2017. The first of those meetings was for the WBO interim super-welterweight title.

The 33-year-old Andrade (29-0) represents a huge obstacle for ‘The Machine’ and the unbeaten American is likely to start favourite. He’s currently a general 4/9 shot with Williams around the 13/8 mark. But the Welshman is full of confidence as he looks ahead to next month.

Williams full of confidence

“I’ve been quite vocal saying I’ll smash him, and I actually am going to,” he claimed

“I’ve waited for this for too long now, I’m not going to let it slip through my fingers, I’ll grab the opportunity with both hands.

“I just think he’s a complete weirdo, a very strange man - I’ve watched him for some time, I used to be a bit of a fan of him back then, now I get the chance to share a ring with him and punch his face in and I can’t wait to do it. I’m going to punch lumps out of him, nonstop.

“The first couple of rounds could be tricky, but I believe that I will get on top of him and start beating him up.

“I think he might overlook me, possibly. To be honest, maybe he has deserved to get a fight with Canelo, GGG, he’s been world champion for a long time, a two-weight and three-time champion, so he’s probably deserved those fights, but his time is up now and once I deal with him, I’ll get those fights.

“Have you ever seen me going into my shell in a fight? I don’t think he’s going to have enough in him to make me do that, and let’s not forget, he’s not fought anyone like me.

“When I start hitting him and hurting him, no-one really knows what he’s going to do. Who’s to say he’s not going to go into his shell?”

Andrade’s message meanwhile is ‘careful what you wish for’ as he plots another victory en route to he hopes will be superfights against the likes of ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin.

“Liam Williams, you got what you wanted. You ran your mouth, got your rating up and here we go. April 17 your career ends. Or maybe you go back to headlining small club shows in the UK I don’t know.

“What I do know is that you’re getting beaten badly and then I’m on to much bigger fights and bigger nights in my career.

‘Boo Boo’ eyes bigger and better things

“It’s no secret, this isn’t the fight I wanted, but now it’s here and I will be taking care of business, taking care of Liam Williams in spectacular fashion come April 17. Then it’s whoever wants it.

“Canelo. GGG. Saunders. Charlo. Plant. I’m here. Undefeated. Two division world champion. Current middleweight champion of the world. I dare one of you to say my name.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn meanwhile said: “This is a really good fight. In America, people don’t realise it’s as good a fight as it is. Liam is a big step-up from Demetrius’ recent opposition, and I think this is the fight ‘Boo Boo’ needs.

“I like Liam, he’s going to come in with real confidence and swagger and he’ll put it on Demetrius in the build-up, he’s a tough man and he will not take a backwards step against Demetrius, who will need to be at his best to prove he’s the number one Middleweight in the world.”

NB: There is good news for UK fight fans hoping to watch Williams bid for world-title glory. The main event is scheduled to start at 2300 GMT (1800 ET in the United States).