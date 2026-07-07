Wimbledon tennis tips: Preview and best bets for Wednesday July 8

Flavio Cobolli v Arthur Fery (2nd on Centre Court)

I was pretty confident that Grigor Dimitrov would end Arthur Fery’s run the other day and when he broke to go 4-3 up in the fourth set, the job looked virtually done.

However, instead of holding serve twice to land our handicap bet, he lost it twice in a row and was duly beaten in the decider.

I’d make Fery more likely to beat Cobolli than Dimitrov, but the bookies don’t – the Briton is a bigger price for this match at a best of 5/2.

Cobolli does not have the longevity on grass like Dimitrov but, to be fair, his record in SW19 is pretty strong. He’s into the last eight for the second year running and is now 9-2 in the main draw at the All England Club.

As predicted on these pages, the Italian’s power proved too much for Alex de Minaur on Monday and it will likely be too strong for Fery here.

However, I won’t be making the same mistake again, especially given the prices.

Instead, I think a venture into the aces market might be worthwhile.

These two met for the one and only time at this year’s Australian Open, Fery landing the upset.

However, Cobolli was clearly unwell that day, rushing off court to go to the toilet at one stage, so I’m not reading too much into the result.

There is, however, an interesting take from the data.

Despite being ill, Cobolli out-aced his opponent, while there were seven aces in the opening set.

I’d suggest the grass means a slightly lower reaction time as the ball skids through that bit more which should increase the chance of aces and while there’s no element of surprise this time given they’ve already met, I do feel the 6/4 on offer about there being at least five aces in the first set looks big.

This is something which has already landed in two of Cobolli’s four matches at this tournament and his underrated delivery may well sweep up the majority of aces needed to land this bet.

You can also get 5/1 about there being a repeat of that seven-ace opening set in Melbourne but I’ll go for the lower number which still looks a spot of value.

Taylor Fritz v Alex Zverev (2nd on Court 1)

Will appear here…