Wimbledon tennis tips: Preview and best bets for Wednesday July 1

Marton Fucsovics v Learner Tien

My go-to policy for these match betting previews over the years has been to seek out underdogs with potential and I think Fucsovics is one here.

Tien is the seeded player but certainly not the one with the experience on this surface.

This will be only his 12th match of his career on grass and while six of the previous 11 have been won, one of those came via retirement, while four of the others were against players with a ranking in three-figures.

A big part of the American’s game is the return of serve. So far this season, he’s broken in 22.4% of return games but when you look at his grasscourt career, that figure falls to 12.8%.

While you would expect a drop, that’s a very big one.

Another aspect which could be an issue for Tien is on second serve – he won only 43% of points behind this shot in his first-round victory over Dalibor Svrcina on Monday, a match which saw him face 20 break points in four sets.

In short, there are vulnerabilities in Tien’s game on this surface which Fucsovics can take advantage of.

He’s a former quarter-finalist in SW19 and his flat hitting can really rush opponents on this surface.

He beat Hubert Hurkacz in Den Bosch a few weeks ago and if he is able to defend his own second serve – an area Tien’s strong return will likely target – I can see him challenging here.

Odds of 9/4 about the upset look worth a try.

Arthur Rinderknech v Martin Damm

This looks like it’s going to be very serve dominated.

Damm’s first-round victory over Marco Trungelliti saw all four sets go to a tie-break, while there were just two breaks of serve in the match.

There were also just two service breaks in Rinderknech’s four-set win over British qualifier Oliver Tarvet as they played out two breakers of their own.

Of course, head-to-head match-ups also mean a lot but we also get the same trend there – their sole meeting came earlier this season on the Challenger Tour in Bordeaux and, despite the surface being clay, the contest saw just one break of serve as Damm triumphed 6-4 7-6.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the layers are clued up and have the total games line up at a high 43.5.

A first-set tie-break is another possible bet – bet365 go 5/4 about over 12.5 games in the opener, which I’m sure will have its backers.

However, I think the best bet comes in the aces market where 20+ for Rinderknech is at 4/5 with the same firm.

He banged down 33 against Tarver in round one but, most importantly, managed 18 in that two-set defeat to Damm on clay earlier this season.

I’d expect more in a best-of-five-sets match on the slicker grass.

It’s also worth ‘laddering’ here and backing 30+ at 100/30, something that I believe could well land if this goes long.

The Flutter firms, including Sky Bet, have a line of 23+ which is probably still worth taking for those without a bet365 account.

Tatjana Maria v Iva Jovic

This match has upset potential in the women’s draw.

Teenager Jovic has flown up the rankings over the past 18 months but her experience on this surface remains pretty low.

She did make the Queen’s Club semis a few weeks ago but her second serve was very attackable that week with Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova both winning north of 66% of points on it.

I think there’s a decent chance the experienced Maria can captialise and make this much closer than the layers expect.

The German is a former semi-finalist at Wimbledon and while that was back in 2022, her recent record on this surface also warrants plenty of respect.

She’s won 22 of her last 29 grasscourt matches, a run which takes in last year’s Queen’s Club title and, only last week, an Eastbourne final appearance.

The likes of former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Anisimova and Madison Keys have all been defeated in that period.

There are plenty in the women’s game who really don’t like this time of year but Maria is certainly not one of them. She’ll see this as a big opportunity and it’s one she’s capable of taking.

Posted 16:20 BST on 30/06/2026

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