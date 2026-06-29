Wimbledon tennis tips: Preview and best bets for Tuesday June 30

Yannick Hanfmann v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Mpetshi Perricard’s serve will doubtless win him many points – and service games – in this contest, but will it win him the match?

Hanfmann has played fairly well of late and he produced an impressive display to beat Joao Fonseca on the grass of Halle.

He’s a decent server himself, especially in the faster conditions – he’s had plenty of success at the altitude events in the past.

At tour level over the past 12 months, he’s won 85% of his service games. Not surprisingly, Mpetshi Perricard’s figure is higher (89%) but the Frenchman is a poor returner, winning only 9% of return games in that period to Hanfmann’s 19%.

The combined totals give Hanfmann a 104-98 advantage.

He’s also up on the head-to-head, having won the pair’s only previous meeting. Notably, that came in the fast conditions of Chengdu in 2024.

For me, a key takeaway from that match was the success Hanfmann enjoyed on his opponent’s second serve, winning 60% of those points.

That could well be how he wins this one and I see some value in Hanfmann edging it at 5/4.

Otta Virtanen v Ben Shelton

Qualifier Virtanen has been winning plenty of grasscourt matches of late, albeit at a lower level, and he could cause Shelton a few problems here.

Shelton is another whose return game isn’t great – ATP stats show him down at 68th for the season on the return games won metric – and Virtanen’s serve has been working well.

He’s actually held serve throughout six of his 13 matches on this surface this season, winning 10 of them.

Most of those have been on the Challenger Tour in England, whereas Shelton’s warm-up events have been in Germany where the courts tend to be a bit firmer and less slippy.

Of course, Shelton did claim the title in Stuttgart but the big American has struggled in the first round here before, needing five sets in both 2023 and 2024 and while he was a straight-sets winner last year, he still needed two tie-breaks to see off qualifier Alex Bolt.

I’m expecting more tie-breaks here and hopefully Virtanen can nick one (or a set via other means). If that happens, I’d expect the over 40.5 games bet to land.

That’s my selection, albeit not the most confident one – for whatever reason (maybe my mindset) I’ve struggled to find attractive betting propositions across the entire first round.

Posted 21:35 BST on 29/06/2026

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