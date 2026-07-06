Wimbledon tennis tips: Preview and best bets for Tuesday July 7

Jannik Sinner v Jan-Lennard Struff (1300 BST)

Long-term readers will know I like an aces bet and I think this match has some value attached to it.

Struff is on a real tear at the All England Club – his form did not suggest he’d be still around at this stage.

But the veteran has always been a player who hits hard and flat and one with a serve capable of doing damage.

That combination has delivered on the grasscourts over the past week or so and now he gets his shot at the defending champion.

The serve has played a key role in the German’s success and he’s already powered down 100 aces across the first four rounds. That compares favourably with Sinner’s 81.

However, the head-to-head is always the more important statistic in the aces market – this is about how capable a particular player is at getting a read on the other’s serve. It is not about how many points they can win on return, or indeed, their own serve.

Notably, Struff has served the most aces in two of their three previous encounters – the last two and the only one on grass.

That meeting in Halle in 2024 saw Sinner win 7-6 in the final set but Struff out-aced him 18-14.

Admittedly, Sinner’s serve has shown improvement this season and that is a concern.

However, I still think Struff is big here at 100/30 to serve the most aces.

He’ll likely serve more service points than Sinner here and is clearly hitting that opening shot well at present.

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Novak Djokovic (2nd on Centre)

Auger-Aliassime has been playing very well and I do think he has a chance here against the seven-time champion.

However, the bookies agree and I thought the Canadian would likely be a bigger price than he is (6/4).

Given that, I’m going to change tack and go down the total games route.

FAA has been serving great. He’s capable of reaching the 140mph mark and that’s a massive weapon on grass. He has lost serve only once in four matches thus far and that warrants respect, even if the level of returning he’ll now be facing is going up.

Djokovic has sparkled at times but he’s also been pushed hard by Arthur Rinderknech and Roman Safiullin. Both came close to taking him into a final set and there have also been all-too-familiar signs of the Serb’s body beginning to creak.

I think a key factor here, too, is that FAA doesn’t bring the mental baggage to the court that some Djokovic opponents do. This will be only their third meeting with the first two being evenly split.

Each of those matches featured a tie-break which is another reason why I feel this could be a good match for the overs on that total games line.

I don’t expect either man to walk away with this and if there is a tie-break or two, then I’d very much expect the over 39.5 games bet to land.

Posted 20:45 BST on 06/07/2026

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