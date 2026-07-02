Wimbledon tennis tips: Preview and best bets for Friday July 3

0.5pt over 12.5 games in first set of Rinderknech v Djokovic at 5/2 (bet365)

1.5pts Arthur Rinderknech v Novak Djokovic to be 3-3 after six games at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BOYLE Sports)

Arthur Rinderknech v Novak Djokovic

Rinderknech has long had the serve to cause problems on grass, although that’s not reflected in pure results.

This season, he’s hit 84 aces in his four grasscourt matches and has been broken only three times.

Notably, three of those matches have featured a first-set tie-break and I would not be surprised if that were the outcome again here.

Of course, the Frenchman is now facing one of the great returners but I think the fact this will be the pair’s first meeting is big.

Djokovic won’t have seen much of the big delivery that Rinderknech possesses and even the best returners can take time to get their eye in.

Those set-one tie-breaks show Rinderknech has been switched on from the start and I’ll bank on him winning his first few games here.

10/11 about it being 3-3 about six games looks worth taking, while the first-set tie-break is also well worth considering at 5/2 (often presented as over 12.5 games).

Six of Rinderknech’s 12 sets on grass in 2026 have gone the distance. Another would be nice…

Jannik Sinner v Jenson Brooksby

Sinner has struggled through the first two rounds – Miomir Kecmanovic took him to a final set, while Nuno Borges really shouldn’t have lost in straights.

The Italian has openly admitted he’s got problems on his forehand side and the stat I saw on Andy Roddick’s Served podcast was eye-opening.

Last year, Sinner committed just 14 unforced forehand errors in his first two matches. This year, that’s up to 43.

Brooksby is a player capable of getting plenty back and so his tactics here may well be to stay in rallies and try to get that forehand to break down again.

A former Eastbourne finalist, the American is no mug on grass, having beaten the likes of Ugo Humbert and Tallon Griekspoor on this surface.

It’s not a massively confident selection but there could be some value in backing the underdog to win a set here at 11/5.

Jan-Lennard Struff v Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev has won nine of this pair’s 11 meetings but he’s never been that comfortable on the grass.

That’s reflected in the head-to-head when you dig into it. They’ve played three times on this surface with Struff winning once and losing twice in four sets here at Wimbledon. On both occasions he was a fourth-set tie-break away from forcing a decider.

The German’s flat hitting can take time away from opponents and he’s a player who has enjoyed some good results in SW19 down the years, beating the likes of Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Last season, he took a set off Carlos Alcaraz at this last-32 stage.

Medvedev really had to battle against David Merida the other day, losing the first set of that one, and he looks short enough to claim victory here.

Struff to win a set again was my plan of action when I started writing this preview. It was a shade of odds-against. However, having been cut into 7/10, I’m no longer going to pull the trigger.

Perhaps you can find another way of getting with JLS. Going over the total games line of 36.5 perhaps?

Posted 19:55 BST on 02/07/2026

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