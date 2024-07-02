Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets Wednesday July 3

Jannik Sinner v Matteo Berrettini

I’ve written a lot about Berrettini in the lead-up to this event, mainly due to his excellent grasscourt record, and I’m keen to get with him in some way here.

Of the two, he’s the player most happy to have the grass under his feet and this looks an awful match for top-seeded Sinner to be facing so early in the tournament.

He was clearly still getting used to the fresh courts on Monday when he dropped a set against Yannick Hanfmann in his opener and I’m sure Berrettini will try to manoeuvre him around the court and see how he copes with changes of direction on the surface.

The Berrettini serve is a major weapon and should earn him plenty of cheap points.

Admittedly, Sinner did win their only previous meeting – in Toronto last summer – but it was only decided by a single break in each set with Berrettini creating seven break points but being unable to convert any of them.

The move onto the grass has to help Berrettini, though.

He’s 4/1 to land the upset which I wouldn’t rule out but my concern with him is that he’s short on matches due to his injury issues and playing best-of-five now isn’t ideal.

He needed treatment during his first-round win over Marton Fucsovics which gives me the sense that Sinner may well take control as the contest wears on.

The title favourite is 11/10 for victory with both players winning a set, a bet I certainly considered, but I’ve instead settled on backing Berrrettini to win the first set at 12/5.

That sledgehammer serve should prove tough to return from the outset and if Sinner takes a little while to bed into the match, that could leave him in a bit of early trouble.

With those fitness concerns, I’m sure Berrettini will know he needs a strong start to this match and it’s notable that he’s won the opening set in 18 of his last 20 grasscourt matches.

They include his meeting in SW19 last year with eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz (when he was similarly short on matchplay), while Berrettini also managed to claim the first set of the 2021 final against Novak Djokovic.

There’s also a bet in the sub-markets I like, namely both players to serve 10+ aces.

They managed to land this in their Toronto meeting, despite playing only two sets.

Here, they will contest at least three and I’d suggest the skiddy, low-bouncing grass offers greater ace chances.

Sinner served 16 in his first-round victory, Berrettini 11, so they’ve already got their eye in on this front.