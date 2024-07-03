Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets Thursday July 4

1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Hubert Hurkacz v Arthur Fils at 37/20 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM)

Jack Draper v Cameron Norrie

Draper recently replaced Norrie as British number one but he may not have things all his own way in this contest.

That was certainly the case on Tuesday when he produced a patchy performance, needing five sets to take down Elias Ymer.

In contrast, Norrie breezed past Facundo Diaz Acosta in straight sets – just what the doctor ordered after a ropey run of form from the 2022 semi-finalist.

It’s his familiarity with the Draper game that makes me keen on the Scot in this one.

The pair are regular practice partners, while they’ve also met twice on the match court in the past, Norrie winning both times in straight sets, including one on the grass of Queen’s Club.

Norrie said after his first-round win: “He's a really good friend of mine. We've practised together so many times and we always have high-level practices and we always have positive energy.

"I always want him to do well. I would love to play him at Wimbledon, it would be a special one."

Yes, there’s little doubt which of the two players has played the better tennis in 2024 – and that’s reflected in the prices which have Norrie as the 47/20 underdog – but I doubt the gap will be as wide on the match court with the more-experienced Norrie knowing the Draper game inside out.

Draper will know that too, while the younger man also has issue of playing someone he has long looked up to and that could have a part to play mentally.

I like Norrie on the handicap here, getting a 4.5-game start.